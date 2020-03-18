Coronavirus Prevention: How to fight COVID 19 Rahul Dravid style tweets go viral; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A Twitter user has shared a cool and motivation thread on how to fight coronavirus Rahul Dravid style. Check out the tweets right here:

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must be aware of the rampant spread of novel Coronavirus which has taken the world by storm. Its footprint has extended to India also and the numbers are only rising. In tough times like this, it is of utmost importance to keep calm as we try and contain the spread. As the nation is gearing up as we fight the pandemic, there are many noble souls who are helping to boost morale with the help of social media notes and videos. Many are sharing motivational twitter threads, songs and creatives to spread positive vibes amid the deadly outbreak. Recently, we covered how a doctor helped to curb the spread of myths by sharing details of signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

And now, netizens have been sharing a tweet thread which is a great motivational post. The Twitter handle which goes by the name @Sagarcasm has done a thread on how to fight coronavirus the Rahul Dravid way. The viral thread compares coronavirus precautions with Dravid's cricketing style. The twitter thread has got a thumbs up from the fellow netizens. One of the netizens wrote,"such an awesome post during tough times. PS- The only Man, i admire in Cricket. He's absolutely genuine quality Man. Another one wrote, "Inspirational AF. Too good @sagarcasm. What a thought. What a message. The Wall continues to inspire us."

The tweet thread started with: How to fight Coronavirus: Lessons from Rahul Dravid. (A thread)

The best way to avoid danger is to keep a distance

It’s important to have a clean and safe pair of hands

Don’t Panic. You can overcome the worst of the situations with patience

Tough times don't last, tough men do

Be ready to work from a different place when needed

Call back your team members from offsite when you think the time is right, without worrying about someone’s personal milestones

When you have mastered the art, teach others. (Fin.)

Check out the tweet thread right below:

Isn't this really cool wat to motivate and at the same time create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic! What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

