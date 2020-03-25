Coronavirus Shutdown: 21 things to do when quarantined at home for 21 days

Coronavirus Shutdown: Stuck in quarantine and don’t know what to do? Here is a list of 21 things to do on each day of self-isolation.

The coronavirus scare has left people anxious and to add to their despair, everybody has been quarantined for another 21 days in India. In an effort to protect the nation from the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India will be on a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks. He said that social distancing is the only way to combat the infection.

For those of you, who think that quarantine is a bad idea – it's not. It is a measure that will help ‘flatten the curve’ and protect yourself from the deadly virus and save your lives. You can despise the idea all you want, but that’s what’s best for you and your loved ones right now. Annoying as it is, staying at home will allow you to indulge in those things you thought you will never get the time to do.

T o spare you the anxiety, we’ve compiled a list of 21 things you can do in these 21 days.

1. Luckily enough, this is the time of OTT platforms and good web series. From your favourite anime to a television series, you’ve got yourself a lot of options to binge-watch.

2. Grab a book and lose yourself in the fictitious world of the writers. There’s nothing better than reading a book when isolated.

3. This is the time to brush up your cooking skills. Find a recipe you like online and try it out.

4. Watch the movies you’ve always avoided – those really long ones.

5. If you’ve been wanting to start a blog but couldn’t. Utilize your time to start a journal or a blog on something that interests you.

6. Learn to play an instrument: Dust off the old instrument lying in the corner of your apartment and start playing.

7. Download a language app and teach yourself a foreign language.

8. Meditate to relax and calm the anxiety.

9. Treat yourself to a good skin-care routine. Try to give yourself pedicure or manicure at home without hurting yourself.

10. Learn calligraphy if it interests you. Thanks to YouTube, we have access to a lot of things today. You can also opt for online courses for free or with mnimal charges on platforms like Udemy and Calligraphy.org.

11. Clean your house of all the dust that has mounted over the years.

12. Never got the time to exercise? Well, do it now. Get the heart pumping with the help of an online fitness guru.

13. Sleep a lot. Make up for the sleep you’ve lost over the years.

14. Have you ever drawn before? If not, then do, you never know you might turn out to be a great artist.

15. Organize your life. Plan out what you want to do in the upcoming days when things get back to normal. Think BIG!

16. Rearrange your furniture to make your house look totally different.

17. Complete the unfinished book or start writing a new one.

18. Bring the old board games out and spend quality time with your family.

19. Go through your photo gallery and make a photo book with your favourite pics.

20. Video call all your friends you never got a chance to spend time with.

21. Lastly, the most important thing to do is make a budget. It is a crisis and the economy is already suffering. It's best to know how to use your money to meet the most uncertain times.

