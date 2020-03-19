Coronavirus Shutdown: A list of concerts and where to watch them virtually
In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, self-quarantine is followed and large gatherings are also being avoided. Many festivals, gigs, and concerts were canceled to the lockdown. Thanks to social and other online streaming platforms many of the musicians and artists are and will play live for their fans. Many artists such as John Legend, Chris Martin, Keith Urban and David Foster are streaming their performances for fans live and for free. Martin did a concert on Coldplay's official Instagram and he also teased a "new song, which I'm not supposed to talk about, so I won't". He played Coldplay classics like Viva La Vida, Trouble and Yellow.
Did you too miss or will miss the upcoming events and gigs? Fret not, we have compiled a list of live concerts that you can watch from the comfort of your home. The list includes day date, gig name, and links of streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. For the unversed, some sites may ask you to register or subscribe while some are free versions. Some artists such as Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens will go live daily. If you know any live concert apart from the below list then comment about the same in the comment section below.
Check out the list of live online concerts amid coronavirus pandemic:
19 March
Metropolitan Opera: Verdi's Il Trovatore
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Vienna State Opera: Falstaff
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Malmö Symphony Orchestra with Robert Trevino
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Malmö Live
Shut In & Sing: Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Americana Highways: Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook
Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Eric Slick
Time: 4:11 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Indigo Girls
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Renee Goust
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Claire Rousay
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
March 20
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: SiriusXM
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Digital Concert Hall
Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Jacksonville Symphony's website
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: The Greene Space
Boston Baroque
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: WCRB
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube
Ron Gallo + Chickpee
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Instagram for more information
March 21
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavarian Staatsoper
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Carsie Blanton's 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D'Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
March 22
Vienna State Opera: Siegfried
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 23
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 24
Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 25
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Opéra de Paris: Manon
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Link: medici.tv
March 26
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 27
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 28
Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 29
Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 30
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 31
Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Links: Wiener Staatsoper
Aside from above:
Grammy Museum will showcase never-before-released interviews with entertainers – including Bob Newhart, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Kool and the Gang throughout March and April.
Berlin Philharmonic has a digital concert hall. The same will have new and archived symphony performances.
Broadway World to have daily living room concerts" from Broadway's best.
Seattle Symphony planning to stream special performances on its YouTube channel.
