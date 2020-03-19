Coronavirus Shutdown: A list of concerts and where to watch them virtually

Coronavirus Shutdown: Want to enjoy live concerts from the comfort of the home during quarantine? Check out the list of concerts and where to watch them virtually.

In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, self-quarantine is followed and large gatherings are also being avoided. Many festivals, gigs, and concerts were canceled to the lockdown. Thanks to social and other online streaming platforms many of the musicians and artists are and will play live for their fans. Many artists such as John Legend, Chris Martin, Keith Urban and David Foster are streaming their performances for fans live and for free. Martin did a concert on Coldplay's official Instagram and he also teased a "new song, which I'm not supposed to talk about, so I won't". He played Coldplay classics like Viva La Vida, Trouble and Yellow.

Did you too miss or will miss the upcoming events and gigs? Fret not, we have compiled a list of live concerts that you can watch from the comfort of your home. The list includes day date, gig name, and links of streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. For the unversed, some sites may ask you to register or subscribe while some are free versions. Some artists such as Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens will go live daily. If you know any live concert apart from the below list then comment about the same in the comment section below.

Check out the list of live online concerts amid coronavirus pandemic:

19 March

Metropolitan Opera: Verdi's Il Trovatore

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Vienna State Opera: Falstaff

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Malmö Symphony Orchestra with Robert Trevino

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Malmö Live

Shut In & Sing: Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Facebook

Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Eric Slick

Time: 4:11 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Indigo Girls

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Renee Goust

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

SOFI TUKKER

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Claire Rousay

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

March 20

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: SiriusXM

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Digital Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Jacksonville Symphony's website

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: The Greene Space

Boston Baroque

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: WCRB

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Links: YouTube

Ron Gallo + Chickpee

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Facebook

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

Instagram for more information

March 21

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bavarian Staatsoper

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Carsie Blanton's 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D'Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

March 22

Vienna State Opera: Siegfried

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 23

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 24

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 25

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Opéra de Paris: Manon

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Link: medici.tv

March 26

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 27

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 28

Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 29

Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 30

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 31

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Links: Wiener Staatsoper

Aside from above:

Grammy Museum will showcase never-before-released interviews with entertainers – including Bob Newhart, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Kool and the Gang throughout March and April.

Berlin Philharmonic has a digital concert hall. The same will have new and archived symphony performances.

Broadway World to have daily living room concerts" from Broadway's best.

Seattle Symphony planning to stream special performances on its YouTube channel.

Read More