Coronavirus Stats and Graph in India: Here's the COVID 19 update as per age, gender, state and red zones

We have compiled data of Coronavirus cases as per age, gender, state and red zones among others. Check out the graphs and charts right here.

Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world and people across the globe are fighting against the deadly virus. Just like many nations, India is under lockdown as well. On March 24, PM Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day lockdown, however, today, i.e. on April 8, he apparently hinted at the extension of lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. He will consult with Chief Ministers of the states to take the final decision on the extension of the lockdown.

Coming to statistics, as of now, 5,194 are the total positive cases in the country. Recently, during a press meet to give an update on COVID-19 status in India, the Health Ministry shared some data on how the spread has impacted people from different age groups, men, women, people with co-morbidities. Aside from this data, we have also compiled red zones as per each state as well as the report of states and the cases as per descending order.

NOTE: The data has been procured from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Please note that data has been collected on April 6 and April 8 and it keeps changes every few hours as per emerging scenario.

Age profile of positive cases of COVID-19 in India are as follows:

47% cases are in people with less than 40 years of age

34% cases are in people between 41-60 years of age

19% cases are in people above 60 years of age

Note: Data collected on 06 April 2020, 09:00 AM

Source: MIB and MOHFW

Age profile of COVID-19 deaths in India are as follows:

63% deaths reported in people above 60 years of age

30% deaths reported in people between 41- 60 years of age

7% deaths reported in people with less than 40 years of age

Note: Data collected on 06 April 2020, 09:00 AM

Source: MIB and MOHFW

Gender profile of COVID-19 cases in India

76% positive cases reported in Males

24% positive cases reported in Females

Note: Data collected on 06 April 2020, 09:00 AM

Source: MIB and MOHFW

Gender profile of deaths due to COVID-19 in India

73% deaths reported in Males

27% deaths reported in Females

Note: Data collected on 06 April 2020, 09:00 AM

Source: MIB and MOHFW

Fatalities linked to co-morbidities

86% death cases have exhibited comorbidity related to diabetes, chronic kidney issues, hypertension and heart-related problems.

37% deaths are reported from people below 60 years.

Note: Data collected on 06 April 2020, 09:00 AM

Source: MIB and MOHFW

Here is the State/ UT wise data of COVID-19 cases (Highest to Lowest)

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state and has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country. 1,018 out of India's 5,000-plus cases are from Maharashtra. 64 people have died in the state.

Note: Data collected on 08 April 2020, 08:00

Source: MOHFW

Here is the chart which showcases the red zones of each State and UT.

Speaking of the red zones, South Delhi, Nellore, Ahmedabad, Indore, Mumbai and Kolkata among others have a higher number of cases. Check out the list right below

Note: Data collected on 08 April 2020, 08:00

Source: MOHFW

Overall statistics in India:

Active Cases- 4643

Cured / Discharged- 401

Deaths- 149

Migrated- 1

Total: 5194

Note: Data collected on 08 April 2020, 08:00

Source: MOHFW

Credits :MIB and Mohfw

