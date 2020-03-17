Coronavirus: Things Astrologers are predicting about the COVID 19 pandemic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The global Coronavirus outbreak has led to astrologers predicting multiple things about the COVID-19, and when the situation across the globe will get back to normalcy. Express.co.uk has reported an astrologer named Arik Xander has stated that he has studied the Coronavirus chart, which reportedly states facts that are mentioned in the study of the virus. The astrologer claims that as the planet Venus is in conjunction with the south node which is the collective fate is in Capricorn. This hints at a lot of sufferings. He also mentions that the outbreak of COVID-19 came to light when multiple planets were positioned in the house of Capricorn.

The astrologer further adds that the 11th astrological house currently has Capricorn which is a clear indication of the spread of the virus. As per reports in Express.co.uk the astrologer Arik Xander states that the world's population as a collective had failed to stay away from materialistic elements and suggest that in order to get the outbreak under control, the Moon has to be better placed and has to be positioned in Aquarius. Another astrologer, Ashish Mehta has stated in his video that the COVID-19 situation across the world will get better post-March 24. As per reports in Gulfnews.com, the Indian astrologer says the betterment in conditions will be visible post-March 30.

Ashish Mehta states in his video that a virus is created when Rahu and Ketu come into conjunction. The situation worsens when the combination of Guru (Jupiter) and Ketu come together. Mehta states that the planetary positions were responsible for the virus to spread from Wuhan city of China to the rest of the globe. He also adds that once Jupiter breaks away from Ketu, the situation will start getting better.

