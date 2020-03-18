Coronavirus: Tired of singing Happy Birthday? Here is the list of 20 seconds hand washing songs

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: Tired of singing Happy Birthday and ABC songs and want to know some alternative hand washing songs and fret not, we have got you covered.

Handwashing is one of the common hygiene practices that we should follow any way every day. However, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is super important than ever. For the unversed, one should ideally wash hands before and after touching high-traffic places and objects. Coronavirus has extended its footprint in India, killing 3 and infected 130 people. The rapid spread of the virus has led to a panic-like situation around the world, however, one slows down the outbreak and protects is a simple hand wash.

Respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 flu can be spread via our hands. When someone is sick and if or she sneezes and the droplets which include viral particles can enter the body easily especially when you are too close to the infected and it can easily transfer from one person to another. There are high chances of hand having and transferring with these viral particles.

In order to control the spread of coronavirus, it is very important to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Why 20 seconds? Our skin is wrinkly and that's why the penetration takes time. To break down the virus effectively soap needs at least 20 seconds time. If you are travelling and do not have access to water and soap, then you can use alcohol-based (60%) hand sanitizer. However, one should note that they cannot clean and disinfect greasy hands.

Twenty seconds is a long time when you are washing our hands and common advice is to sing "Happy Birthday" song twice or the ABC song. After singing Happy Birthday several times a day, perhaps you might want some alternative song and fret not, we have got you covered.

Here is the list of 20-second handwashing songs that you can sing while washing.

1. Sucker song by Jonas Brothers

I'm a sucker for you/ You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly/ I'm a sucker for you, yeah/ Any road you take, you know that you'll find me/ I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things/ No one knows about you, about you/ And you're making the typical me break my typical rules/ It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah.

2. 7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles/ Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble/ Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines/ Buy myself all of my favorite things (Yeah)/ Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch/ Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?/ Rather be tied up with calls and not strings/ Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah.

3. Old Town Road Lil' Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/ I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/ I got the horses in the back/ Horse tack is attached/ Hat is matted black/ Got the boots that's black to match/ Ridin' on a horse, ha/ You can whip your Porsche/ I been in the valley/ You ain't been up off that porch, now.

4.The Climb by Miley Cyrus

5. Balam Pichkari by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Gholgade

Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari

Toh Bole Re Zamana Kharabi Ho Gayi

Mere Ang Raja, Jo Tera Rang Laga

Toh Seedhi-Saadi Chhori Sharabi Ho Gayi

Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai

Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya

Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai

Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya

Dugna Nasha, Kyun Ho Raha Hai

Aankhon Se Meetha Tune Khilaya

6. Aankh Maare by Neha Kakkar

Aankh Mare O Ladka Aankh Mare

Aankh Mare O Ladka Aankh Mare

Sitti Bajaye, Sataye

Sitti Bajaye, Bich Sadak Pe

Hi Naam Mera Pukare Oh Karke Isare

O Ladka Aankha Mare

Aankh Mare O Ladki Aankh Mare

Aankh Mare O Ladki Aankh Mare

Dil Dhadkaye Pataye

Dil Dhadkaye, Bich Sadak Mein Nakhare Dikhaye Sare

Ho Karke Isare

Vo Ladki Aankh Mare

7. Lungi Dance by Yo Yo Honey Singh

Moochhon ko thoda round ghumake

Anna ke jaisa chashma lagake

Coconut me lassi milake

Aa jaao sare mood banake

All the Rajini fans - Thalaivar

Don't miss the chance - Thalaivar

All the Rajini fans - Thalaivar

Don't miss the chance - Do This!

Lungi dance, lungi dance...

If you are not happy with the above list, then you can use the website called washyourlyrics.com which prints you a hand-washing instructions manual which is synced to the tune of your favorite song lyrics.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More