Coronavirus: Tired of singing Happy Birthday? Here is the list of 20 seconds hand washing songs
Handwashing is one of the common hygiene practices that we should follow any way every day. However, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is super important than ever. For the unversed, one should ideally wash hands before and after touching high-traffic places and objects. Coronavirus has extended its footprint in India, killing 3 and infected 130 people. The rapid spread of the virus has led to a panic-like situation around the world, however, one slows down the outbreak and protects is a simple hand wash.
Respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 flu can be spread via our hands. When someone is sick and if or she sneezes and the droplets which include viral particles can enter the body easily especially when you are too close to the infected and it can easily transfer from one person to another. There are high chances of hand having and transferring with these viral particles.
In order to control the spread of coronavirus, it is very important to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Why 20 seconds? Our skin is wrinkly and that's why the penetration takes time. To break down the virus effectively soap needs at least 20 seconds time. If you are travelling and do not have access to water and soap, then you can use alcohol-based (60%) hand sanitizer. However, one should note that they cannot clean and disinfect greasy hands.
Twenty seconds is a long time when you are washing our hands and common advice is to sing "Happy Birthday" song twice or the ABC song. After singing Happy Birthday several times a day, perhaps you might want some alternative song and fret not, we have got you covered.
Here is the list of 20-second handwashing songs that you can sing while washing.
1. Sucker song by Jonas Brothers
I'm a sucker for you/ You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly/ I'm a sucker for you, yeah/ Any road you take, you know that you'll find me/ I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things/ No one knows about you, about you/ And you're making the typical me break my typical rules/ It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah.
2. 7 Rings by Ariana Grande
Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles/ Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble/ Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines/ Buy myself all of my favorite things (Yeah)/ Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch/ Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?/ Rather be tied up with calls and not strings/ Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah.
3. Old Town Road Lil' Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/ I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/ I got the horses in the back/ Horse tack is attached/ Hat is matted black/ Got the boots that's black to match/ Ridin' on a horse, ha/ You can whip your Porsche/ I been in the valley/ You ain't been up off that porch, now.
4.The Climb by Miley Cyrus
wash your damn hands. #WashYourLyrics
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020
5. Balam Pichkari by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Gholgade
Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari
Toh Bole Re Zamana Kharabi Ho Gayi
Mere Ang Raja, Jo Tera Rang Laga
Toh Seedhi-Saadi Chhori Sharabi Ho Gayi
Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai
Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya
Itna Maza, Kyun Aa Raha Hai
Tune Hawa Mein Bhaang Milaya
Dugna Nasha, Kyun Ho Raha Hai
Aankhon Se Meetha Tune Khilaya
6. Aankh Maare by Neha Kakkar
Aankh Mare O Ladka Aankh Mare
Aankh Mare O Ladka Aankh Mare
Sitti Bajaye, Sataye
Sitti Bajaye, Bich Sadak Pe
Hi Naam Mera Pukare Oh Karke Isare
O Ladka Aankha Mare
Aankh Mare O Ladki Aankh Mare
Aankh Mare O Ladki Aankh Mare
Dil Dhadkaye Pataye
Dil Dhadkaye, Bich Sadak Mein Nakhare Dikhaye Sare
Ho Karke Isare
Vo Ladki Aankh Mare
7. Lungi Dance by Yo Yo Honey Singh
Moochhon ko thoda round ghumake
Anna ke jaisa chashma lagake
Coconut me lassi milake
Aa jaao sare mood banake
All the Rajini fans - Thalaivar
Don't miss the chance - Thalaivar
All the Rajini fans - Thalaivar
Don't miss the chance - Do This!
Lungi dance, lungi dance...
If you are not happy with the above list, then you can use the website called washyourlyrics.com which prints you a hand-washing instructions manual which is synced to the tune of your favorite song lyrics.
