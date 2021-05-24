COVID 19: 4 Common touch points that you should be sanitising regularly

More often than not, there are many points that we frequently touch but forget to sanitise on a regular basis. Here are 4 such touch points that you should be cleaning every day.

The fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus is something that is constantly on our minds. The pandemic has made us all conscious about sanitising and disinfecting every little thing. From couriers to vegetables, we have developed the habit of cleaning each and everything thoroughly to protect ourselves from the COVID-19 virus.

The moment we come home from outside, we are now trained and in the habit of sanitising our phone, wallet, keys and whatnot. But there are some points that are usually overlooked during sanitising and that are touched very frequently. So here are 4 common touch points that you should be cleaning regularly in your house to protect you and your family from the virus.

Doorknobs

The moment you enter your home from outside or when you enter your room, the doorknob is what you touch. It is the most frequent touch point in the house and thus, should be cleaned regularly.

Buttons

From the buttons on your remote to the buttons on electrical appliances like the fridge, the washing machine and the microwave, sanitise and clean every little button that you touch every day and forget to disinfect on a regular basis.

Switches

The first thing you touch when you enter a room is the switches. Switches are one of the most overlooked touch points in the house and should be disinfected regularly. Be sure to turn off the power of the switch panel before cleaning it. Use an alcohol-based antibacterial solution and spray it on the cloth instead of directly spraying it on the switches.

Taps

When you are about to wash your hands after touching a courier or after coming home from outside, the first thing that you touch with your dirty hands is the tap. So make sure to regularly disinfect the taps of your house to protect yourself from contracting the COVID-19 virus.

