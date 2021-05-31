COVID 19: 4 Ways to cheer up a person suffering from the virus

When someone is suffering from COVID-19, they may feel alone, lost and overwhelmed. Follow these simple ways to lift up the spirits and cheer someone up who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 virus is highly contagious and can spread when people are in close contact with each other. A person can be infected when aerosols or droplets containing the virus are inhaled or come directly into contact with the eyes, nose or mouth. Thus, when someone is tested positive for COVID-19, they have to isolate themselves.

Being alone while being unwell is tough. While feeling physically weak due to the disease, the person can also feel mentally weak and stressed out due to prolonged isolation. At such times, comforting the person and keeping their spirits up becomes essential. So here are some ways by which you can cheer up a person who is suffering from COVID-19.

Play online games with them

Boredom and dullness is another thing that the person suffering from COVID-19 might be facing. If their health allows them, you can always play online games with them or watch a movie with them online to keep them entertained and to lift up their spirits.

Video chat with them

It is natural for a person to feel lonely at such a time. Let them know that they are not alone and they have you for support. Instead of giving them a call, initiate a video call with them as this will be more intimate and they will feel less alone when they are able to see your face and your reactions than just hearing your voice.

Check on them frequently

When a person is locked in a room all alone, the most important thing for you to do is to remind them of the people that care for them and who can’t wait for them to recover. So check up on them every now and then and stay in touch with them.

Give them mental strength

A person may feel overwhelmed, alone and unhappy due to their current circumstances. What you can do to cheer them up is to provide them with mental strength and support. Tell them that this too shall pass and they will return to their normal life very soon. Encourage them to take good care of themselves and their health for them to feel better.

