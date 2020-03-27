COVID 19: Do you think India is better prepared to fight Coronavirus than any other country? VOTE NOW

COVID-19 pandemic has taken over almost all the countries of the world. However, as India announces a 21-day lockdown to battle it out, we want to know if you think our country is ready to fight against Coronavirus.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 that started back in November 2019 in the city of Wuhan in China slowly has spread across the world and has taken the form of a global pandemic. With over 549,430 confirmed cases across the world, the Coronavirus also started to spread in India. To curb the spread initially, only advisory and guidelines were given and people of India were advised to wash their hands with soap and water regularly. However, as the number of cases in India increased, theatres and malls were first shut down in some states like Maharashtra, Kerala and more.

In no time, the number of Coronavirus cases in India were surging and the government decided to announce a complete one day Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and assured everyone that the testing capacity of the country for Coronavirus was enough, people still had doubts. Some even doubted the government’s facilities for quarantine. In no time, International flights were cancelled and soon, domestic flights were also put on hold. Recently, a complete lockdown for next 21 days has been announced to curb the spread of Coronavirus in India after we were on the verge to enter stage 3 of the pandemic spread due to rising number of cases.

However, amidst all this, the rate at which the confirmed number of COVID 19 cases are increasing in India is alarming. As of today, the number of cases are 798 and the casualties have reached 20. Now, we would surely like to know from our patrons if they think that India is better prepared to fight Coronavirus than any other country. With the level of healthcare facilities and testing capacity with a country of over 1.3 billion, we’d sure like to know what do you think about India’s power in combating this deadly virus that originated in China and has caused massive amounts of casualties in Spain, Italy and now the United States of America. Vote on the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments!

