COVID 19: Follow these 5 ways to help your grandparents during the pandemic

Owing to their age and limitations, your grandparents might be finding it increasingly hard to deal with the ongoing situation. So follow these ways to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has sure made us all extremely health-conscious, cautious and aware of a lot of things. While most of us have suffered during this pandemic in our own ways, the people who have been at a greater risk throughout the pandemic are older adults, be it with regard to the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus or dealing with separation from their loved ones.

It is now common knowledge that elderly people like grandparents have had to deal with prolonged separation from their family members due to the lockdown and restrictions.

Apart from this, they are the people who have been at a greater risk of contracting the virus than young and middle-aged people. So what can you do to help your grandparents? Here are 5 things that you can do for them.

Stay in touch

The loneliness can get a bit overwhelming for your grandparents. So make the effort to stay in touch with them and stay connected, be it through phone calls or video calls. Let them know that they are not alone in this.

Help them with their chores

Since your grandparents are old and alone, they might at times, be unable to complete their daily chores owing to the restrictions. So help them run their errands and buy groceries and daily essentials for them.

Make them aware and informed

Make your grandparents aware of the current situations and inform them about the latest developments to help them get over the “fear of the unknown”. Get them vaccinated on time and let them know that things will eventually get better.

Give them time

Sure, you might be busy with your hectic work schedule or your online classes, but try to take as much time out as you can for them. Be available for them and give them your time.

Help them be more tech-savvy

The only way to beat their loneliness is to talk to them via phone. So teach them how to video call you to stay connected with them. You can also create their profile on social media so that they can also easily stay connected with other people.

