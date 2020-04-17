COVID 19 impact: Will you continue to do other household chores once your domestic help returns post lockdown?

Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown has forced everyone to do their own household chores as domestic helps too are practising social distancing. Amid all this, we’d like to ask if you will continue to do your household work even after domestic help returns.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 poses a huge threat to mankind as it continues to attack more and more people across the globe. With Coronavirus cases on the rise in India, a second lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi till May 3 and it left many disappointed. While the middle-class families are trying to cope up with the work from home situation, the lockdown has also led to the absence of domestic help as they are too practising social distancing. Amid this, everyone is resigned to doing their household chores themselves.

Amid this, in certain houses, men too are helping out the women of the house in cooking, cleaning and other chores. This surely is a great thing but still the domestic help’s incomes are affected as some employers may not give them anything for their absence from work. While there clearly is a mismatch between the two society’s section’s mindsets, one would wonder if everyone would continue to do other household chores post the help return after the Coronavirus lockdown lifts.

That is exactly what we want to know from our patrons today. While many of the people have shared stories on social media of getting help from their family members, some have even expressed concern that after help returns to work, many people will go back to their old ways and not help around the house with work. Hence, we wanted to ask if you would continue to do other household chores yourself after your domestic help returns to work post lockdown. Go ahead and cast your vote now!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×