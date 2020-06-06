COVID 19 is not a virus and can be cured with aspirin? Here's the truth

A lot of fake messages and misinformation including this one are doing rounds on the internet. Read on to know the truth.

We are living in challenging times. The whole world is grappling with Coronavirus and uncertainty is still looming and stressing us by the day. Unfortunately, in such trying times too, there are some miscreants who are fabricating fake news and circulating misinformation among masses via social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. One such fake piece of news which is now doing rounds on the internet is of coronavirus related. A video claimed that COVID-19 is not a virus but a bacteria and can be cured with aspirin. The creator of fake information claimed that the bacterium amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation.

The truth is COVID-19 is a virus and there is no specific medicine or vaccine available yet. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is no cure available for coronavirus until now. Press Beaure of Information's fact check team took to their Twitter handle and denied all the claims. They wrote, "A widely circulated video on social media claims that #Covid19 is a bacteria & which can be treated with aspirin#PIBFactCheck- This is #Fake. Coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet."

Check out the tweet right here:

Claim- A widely circulated video on social media claims that #Covid19 is a bacteria & which can be treated with aspirin#PIBFactCheck- This is #Fake. Coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet. pic.twitter.com/ESPzEZ6WgT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 4, 2020

Speaking of COVID-19, the virus apparently originated in China’s Wuhan city. It was discovered last year in December and later it got spread in almost all the countries in the world. More than 6,500,000 people have contracted COVID-19 and the microscopic villain has claimed more than 300,000 lives so far. Speaking of the worst-hit nation, the same is the United States. Spain is the worst affected country in Europe.

Talking about cases in India, as of now, active cases are 115942, however, 114072 have been cured and more than six thousand people passed away due to COVID-19. Maharashtra is a worst-hit state with more than 42,000 active cases.

Claim: COVID-19 is a bacteria and amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation. Aspirin is a cure.

Fact: COVID-19 is a virus and no cure or vaccine is available till now.

ALSO READ: 8000 people per 1 lakh are infected by COVID 19 in India? Here's the truth

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×