COVID 19: From Times Square to Venice Canals: Before and after Coronavirus hit these top tourist spots 

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown in every country, tourist spots have become ghost towns. Take a look.

Taking photographs at tourist spots, from Times Square in New York and the Merlion park in Singapore to even getting through the overcrowded canals in Venice, seemed like a Herculean task. Today, due to the Coronavirus pandemic-striken state, most public places including tourist spots, malls, churches, temples, etc. are shut to avoid close proximity of people so as to avoid further spread of the virus.

At most tourist places, there would be brawls occasionally to even click a selfie! Today though, things are vastly different. Now that places like Italy are on a Coronavirus lockdown, one might get fined for heading to a tourist spot or even wandering about the streets! From airports to tourist spots to transport systems to even bars and restaurants being deserted, the images of these places seem almost uncanny today. Check out some pictures of the biggest tourist destinations in the world from before and after the Coronavirus hit and affected these popular destinations.

1. Times Square in New York City: First up , we have Times Square in New York City. One of the most popular tourist destinations that is known to have a bustling crowd, looks unrecognisable and almost ghostly now, with barely a few people heading about the large streets.

(Before)

(After)

2. Disneyland: Disneyland is yet another popular tourist destination for which most people travel across continents! Disneyland parks all across the globe that have never seen a dull day, have today shit their gates for business.

(Before)

(After)

3. Venice City: The romantic Canals of Venice in Italy, is the hub for tourists and known for being the location for romance and honeymoons. On most days, it is difficult to find an empty spot in the canals, with the bustling market on either side and occasional traffic jams even in the water! Today, these canals look almost abandoned!

(Before)

(After)

4. Singapore's Merlion park: Singapore's Merlion park is one place where you cannot click picture without getting somebody else in the frame. Today, the park is deserted as Singapore is known to have a vast number of cases that are only spreading and causing more distress.

(Before)

(After)

5. Rome City: Rome is yet another tourist spot known for its rich history and culture. The Trevi fountain, one of the most glamorous spaces in Rome. Safe to say, now this place too is almost empty with absolutely no tourists visiting.

(Before)

(After)

Do you see a massive change in the tourist spot in your city? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

