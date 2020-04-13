COVID 19: Will you change your spending habits after the Coronavirus outbreak is over? VOTE NOW

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has impacted our lives in more ways than we can think of. Today, we’d like to know if you would change your spending habits after the lockdown ends. Vote now.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 outbreak across the world didn’t just affect the course of normal life but also impacted the mindsets of people. In India, a 21-day lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi till April 14, 2020, that left many people jobless and without work as they were compelled to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. States like Maharashtra, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and more have reported a rise in the number of COVID 19 positive cases and the death toll has also risen.

Amidst this, many are living on shoe-string budgets as their livelihoods have been taken away from them or many professionals have been asked to go on unpaid leaves in the lockdown period to cut costs. With the rise in COVID 19 cases, the lockdown in states like Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab and more has been extended till April 30 from April 14. This means more budgeting and rationing for many families and people. Now, we would like to step in and ask you if you would change your spending patterns post the lockdown is lifted or not. Also, due to many people working from home and restrictions on going out, money is being saved. Hence, many people may realize that by limiting outings, one can save a lot of money.

Since the lockdown was suddenly announced, it impacted the financial situation of millions of homes in India. Now, if given a choice, would you like to do things differently if a lockdown 2.0 is announced in your area and save some money up post the first one is lifted.?? Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation once again at 10 AM and will be sharing updates about the lockdown. Many people want the lockdown to be lifted but due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID 19, the chances are bleak. Amidst this, let us know if you would change your spending habits post the lockdown is lifted. Go ahead and vote now!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

