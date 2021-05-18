Covid Measures: 6 Steps to sanitise and disinfect your home effectively post Covid infection

The second wave of the Covid has left us all quite dismayed. While you are recovering from the aftermath, here are some important steps to sanitise your home after you have been infected with the virus. Read more.

The coronavirus has spread like wildfire in the second wave of the pandemic in India. While we are still struggling to fight the virus and defeat it, there are some measures you can take to slow the spread.

A lot of people who showing mild to moderate symptoms have been asked to self-isolate and quarantine at home. However, this puts other members of the house at risk of catching the virus and spreading the infection. In order to curb the virus and its spread, it is important to follow the safety steps and guidelines as shared by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sanitise your house and disinfect it.

Here are some key steps you need to know while sanitising and disinfecting the house post-recovery of covid patients at home:

Start by preparing your cleaning gear like gloves, masks, eye goggles and face sheet mask.

Keep your house well ventilated while you are using all the chemicals in the house. Open the windows and doors of your house for the fresh air to come in.

You can use chemicals like household detergents with water. You can use warm water with detergents and clean the floor using a mop.Use a scrub or a wipe to clean the surfaces.

Clean all the surfaces, doorknobs, door handles, desks and tables. You can use disinfect sprays like Purell, Clorox or Lysol. You can also use Isopropyl alcohol or Hydrogen peroxide.

Make sure the chemicals do not come in contact with your skin.

Do not forget to disinfect remote controllers, toilet seat, faucets, mobile phones, landline and kitchen counter.

NOTE*

Keep washing your hands regularly.

