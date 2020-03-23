Covidiot: THIS is the term for those who cannot follow basic Covid 19 instructions

Some people are hoarding stuff unnecessarily, and this is creating an issue for others. Well, a new word has been coined for such people. Read below to find out more about it.

Coronavirus has affected over 170 countries so far, and the situation in countries like Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany and France is worsening with time. Italy has recorded nearly 5,500 death cases, and the government has banned any movement inside the country to curb this. The cases in India are also on a rise, and so far, 396 positive cases have registered in the country.

To deal with this pandemic, countries are imposing strict lockdowns so that people can avoid travelling unnecessarily. However, people across the world are taking social distancing in the wrong way and are hoarding stuff, which is then causing a shortage of goods and commodities in the market.

The panic-buying of essential commodities is on a rise, right from toiletries to packed eatables to basic groceries, people are stocking up on things without thinking much because they fear that the supply of these things will stop because of the pandemic. However, this fear is causing discomfort to others. And to make them realise what they are doing is wrong, the Urban dictionary has coined a new term for them.

The Urban Dictionary has now found a new word for hoarders. The term Covidiot denotes a person who, in the times of this pandemic unnecessarily hoards toilet paper and more food than a family of eight could eat in a year.

“These people will, by and large, possess a herd mentality and inadvertently put the general population at risk by perpetuating mistruths, rumours and conjecture,” says the definition in Urban Dictionary.

Apart from this, if you are someone who cannot maintain social distance even after knowing its repercussions, then you might be categorized as a covidiot. Here's how people on Twitter are reacting to this term.

Announcement Let's a have a revolutionary tag against the dreadful virus #COVIDIOT . Let's create a bigger awareness this time Tag at 6:00 pm Today. Only @TVFU_official #Master | @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/5l7DyajMTs — TVFU™ (@TVFU_official) March 23, 2020

I could see a movie like this coming in the future. #COVIDIOT #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/b6sIzfncZc — Double Toasted (@doubletoasted_) March 22, 2020

Time to stop being a Covidiot Either be part of the solution

Or get out of the way#coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 #covidiot pic.twitter.com/qlv3TmABHG — Amar-Singh HSS (@DrAmarMOH) March 21, 2020

We are saying- sanitise your hands, maintain social distance and don't be a covidiot.

