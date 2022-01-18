Crack the deal under Rs 99999: Mind Boggling Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on laptops that you can’t miss

Laptops have become a necessity to survive amidst the pandemic. With great features and specifications, we help you to choose the most suitable laptop for you available at jaw dropping prices. Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022 is giving you an opportunity to save big on bigger deals. Check out some mind boggling sale on the most desired laptops of the season.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 10th Gen Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 10th Gen Laptop comes with Intel i5 processor and 15.6 inch FHD. It is pre-loaded with lifetime valid Windows 10 home.In addition to this,it has an anti glare screen, a blue backlit keyboard and a built-in microphone. 8GB RAM DDR4-2933 that is upgradable up to 16GB and 1TB HDD is its respective memory and storage capacity.

Price: Rs. 87,999

Deal: Rs. 60,251

Buy Now

2. ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop

ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor. The 8GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM is upgradeable up to 32GB simply by using the 2x SO-DIMM slot of the laptop. The Windows 10 home can be upgraded to WIndows 11 depending upon its availability. With the in-built graphic, this laptop can give you access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10.

Price: Rs. 84,990

Deal: Rs. 57,990

Buy Now

3. 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It also has a backlit keyboard, facetime HD camera and a touch ID. The battery of the laptop can live upto 18 hours. It has a stunning retina display that is 13.3-inch and 33.74 cm which will help you experience extreme levels of picture quality.

Price: Rs. 92,900

Buy Now

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 is one of the thin and light laptops. It comes with 8GB RAM and 512 SSD. What’s exciting? It also serves you with Windows 10, MS Office, a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. It provides you with exclusive features like lenovo awareness, whisper voice and eye care.

Price: Rs. 81,999

Deal: Rs. 52,359

Buy Now

5. HP 15 Ryzen 3 Thin & Light AMD Ryzen

HP 15 Ryzen 3 Thin and Light AMD Ryzen comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and integrated graphics. The micro edge display of the laptop is jaw dropping. It has a pre-installed Windows 10 that can be upgraded to 11 as per availability and Microsoft office.

Price: Rs. 46,055

Deal: Rs. 38,490

Buy Now

6. Dell 15 (2021) PQC-N5030

Dell 15 (2021) PQC-N5030 comes with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It serves you with integrated graphics card, Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. It has a15.6 inch HD display to experience supreme audio visual clarity.

Price: Rs. 39,822

Deal: Rs. 30,990

Buy Now

7. HP Pavilion 14

HP Pavilion 14 has 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a14 inch anti-glare display. It comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and a pre-loaded Windows 10 Home. With dual speakers, audio by B&O, full sized backlit keyboard and built in Alexa, this laptop will offer you a visual treat.

Price: Rs. 67,931

Deal: Rs. 53,990

Buy Now

8. Mi Notebook Pro

Mi Notebook Pro has 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor. With 14 inch IPS QHD and 2560x1600 resolution, this laptop will take you with the wind. The Intel Iris Xe graphics within the laptop is something that you would be grateful for post purchase.

Price: Rs. 69,999

Deal: Rs. 56,499

Buy Now

Every laptop is distinctive and offers flawless specifications. They live upto your needs and necessities by providing you with all the techno-savvy solutions that you have been looking out for since ages. Thanks to Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 who is helping you out to save big on your bills.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.