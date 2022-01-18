Crack the deal under Rs 99999: Mind Boggling Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on laptops that you can’t miss
Laptops have become a necessity to survive amidst the pandemic. With great features and specifications, we help you to choose the most suitable laptop for you available at jaw dropping prices. Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022 is giving you an opportunity to save big on bigger deals. Check out some mind boggling sale on the most desired laptops of the season.
1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 10th Gen Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 10th Gen Laptop comes with Intel i5 processor and 15.6 inch FHD. It is pre-loaded with lifetime valid Windows 10 home.In addition to this,it has an anti glare screen, a blue backlit keyboard and a built-in microphone. 8GB RAM DDR4-2933 that is upgradable up to 16GB and 1TB HDD is its respective memory and storage capacity.
ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor. The 8GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM is upgradeable up to 32GB simply by using the 2x SO-DIMM slot of the laptop. The Windows 10 home can be upgraded to WIndows 11 depending upon its availability. With the in-built graphic, this laptop can give you access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10.
3. 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It also has a backlit keyboard, facetime HD camera and a touch ID. The battery of the laptop can live upto 18 hours. It has a stunning retina display that is 13.3-inch and 33.74 cm which will help you experience extreme levels of picture quality.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 is one of the thin and light laptops. It comes with 8GB RAM and 512 SSD. What’s exciting? It also serves you with Windows 10, MS Office, a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. It provides you with exclusive features like lenovo awareness, whisper voice and eye care.
5. HP 15 Ryzen 3 Thin & Light AMD Ryzen
HP 15 Ryzen 3 Thin and Light AMD Ryzen comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and integrated graphics. The micro edge display of the laptop is jaw dropping. It has a pre-installed Windows 10 that can be upgraded to 11 as per availability and Microsoft office.
Dell 15 (2021) PQC-N5030 comes with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It serves you with integrated graphics card, Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. It has a15.6 inch HD display to experience supreme audio visual clarity.
HP Pavilion 14 has 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a14 inch anti-glare display. It comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and a pre-loaded Windows 10 Home. With dual speakers, audio by B&O, full sized backlit keyboard and built in Alexa, this laptop will offer you a visual treat.
Mi Notebook Pro has 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor. With 14 inch IPS QHD and 2560x1600 resolution, this laptop will take you with the wind. The Intel Iris Xe graphics within the laptop is something that you would be grateful for post purchase.
Every laptop is distinctive and offers flawless specifications. They live upto your needs and necessities by providing you with all the techno-savvy solutions that you have been looking out for since ages. Thanks to Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 who is helping you out to save big on your bills.
