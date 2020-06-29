Crafts for Kids: How to tie dye a tshirt with your child to do a fun activity?

Art and craft is an essential part of your child’s grooming. So, you should always encourage them in different craft ideas to enhance their creativity level. Here’s an easy DIY craft idea for your kids to indulge in.

Different types of crafts are very important for kids to enhance their creativity skills. They can have some fun time with their siblings or friends or family through this. So, you should always encourage them for doing different kinds of art and crafts to mould different ideas.

When it comes to talking about doing crafts for fun, then options are endless. The first thing that comes to our mind is DIY. DIY things are good for both doing a creative activity and having some fun time. So, here we have shared how to tie-dye a t-shirt with your kids to do some fun activity. In this DIY project, your kids will learn to do work with colours. This consists of simple techniques. So, make this at home with your kids and teach them about DIY things.

How to tie-dye a t-shirt with your kids for doing some craftwork?

DIY technique

1- Fold the entire t-shirt.

2- Paint it with different colours as you want and then leave it for some time to soak the colour.

3- Then wash and rinse the t-shirt properly.

To learn the techniques properly, you can refer to the video given below as well.

Benefits of art and crafts for kids:

1- It enhances the kid’s hand and eye coordination.

2- It teaches them about different shapes, colours, size and texture.

3- It encourages their creativity level because they learn to play and experiment with new things.

4- Crafts also enhance their imagination, listening and attention. Other craft work for kids Apart from the t-shirt hack, there are several other easy DIY craft ideas for kids. Please watch the video below.

Share your comment ×