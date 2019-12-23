Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram in 2019; Check it out

Have you ever wondered which celebs are the most followed celebs on the popular photo-sharing app, Instagram? Here's a list of the most followed celebs who can make you feed more fun to scroll through.

Over the years, social networking sites have changed drastically. We've all gone from writing a page-long post to barely 280 characters on Twitter. But today, one of the most popular social media networking sites is Instagram which happens to be a photo-sharing app with a large fan following. A number of people have Instagram accounts and love posting pictures on this platform. And we all absolutely love Instagram and a fun-filled feed to browse through. But a fun-filled feed means we need to follow all the right accounts to suit our taste. Now, Instagram is popular all over the world and all our favourite celebrities are on active on Instagram and constantly update us about their lives and work and other happening things of our interests. This is why all the fans follow their favourite celebs on Instagram and get an insight into their lives. But there's something that we all really want to know, which celebrities are the most followed celebs on Instagram other than Instagram's own Instagram handle? Here are the top 10 most followed celebs on Instagram:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

With 194 million followers @Cristiano is on the top of this list. This footballer seems to be the most loved celebrity on Instagram and has a lot to offer you from all the brand promotions to his fun football shots to his chiselled body, you get to see it all on his Instagram handle.

2. Ariana Grande

@ArianaGrande isn't just loved for her sweet voice and singing but also for her amazing acting skills and her stunning style and beauty. This gorgeous artist is also leading this list of most followed celebs on Instagram with 169 million followers.

3. Dwayne Johnson

A while back Dwayne Johnson rose up the list due to his usual charm and simply likeable personality. Other than all the chiselled gym posts and fitness inspiration, he also posts some really adorable and cute fun-filled pictures that you wouldn't want to miss out on. @TheRock is rocking this list with 165 million followers.

4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is known for her acting skills as well as her amazing music and her Instagram handle has all that and then some inspiring things that can get you in the groove. @SelenaGomez is on this list with 164 million followers.

5. Kim Kardashian

We all know Kim Kardashian and her style and Kanye West and all those beautiful babies they have. She bold and beautiful and loved by all her followers. @KimKardashian is on this list with 154 million followers.

6. Kylie Jenner

We know that our beloved Diljit paaji has a crush on her but we also know her from her very popular and high-end cosmetics and beauty products brand. She's an inspiration for every young female entrepreneur as well as a makeup lover. @KylieJenner is on this list with 154 million followers as well.

7. Lionel Messi

This football player has suddenly appeared on the top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram this year. @LeoMessi has 139 million followers and his Instagram is proof that he's a doting father and the perfect husband!

8. Beyonce

We can never have enough of @Beyonce ever! She one of the most loved artist in pop culture and her songs are proof enough. She also has an amazing fashion sense and clearly her fans love her enough. She's on this list with 136 million followers.

9. Neymar

This footballer is again another one of the most loved ones. @Neymarjr is on this list with 130 million followers. His fun sporty pictures and all the little posts that give people little insights into his life are what makes him a popular celeb on Instagram.

10. Taylor Swift

We love her songs and her ever-changing personality and cat! This beautiful artist and cat lady is clearly loved by her 124 million followers. @TayloeSwift has a very interesting and aesthetically pleasing feed. Plus, we get to see her personality and moods on her profile pretty well.

Credits :instagram

