Cultivate the habit of reading in your kids by getting them to read these classics

Reading is by far the best habit one could cultivate, be it a child, teenager or an adult. It not only widens your horizons but also makes you empathize with the characters which in turn helps you when dealing with people in the real world. Books also expand our vocabulary, be it spoken or written. This article is curated keeping children’s tastes in mind and provides excellent suggestions for your kid to get started. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. The Magic of the Lost Temple

This book, 'The Magic of the Lost Temple' is a must-have. Nooni is a city girl who is surprised at the unexpected pace of life in her grandparents’ village in Karnataka. Join the very curious character of Nooni as she unfolds the mystery behind the stepwell she encounters. Her incessant urge to abstract information is what leads her on this adventure.

PRICE: ₹ 131

2. The Little Prince

It’s the Sahara Desert and a pilot has crashed his plane. When suddenly a young boy, with golden hair and a loveable laugh and who claims to have fallen to Earth, appears before him and asks him to draw a sheep, what does he do? He draws it! Thus begins this poetic and sublime adventure, an enchanting fable, which encloses in its heart the teachings of love, loss, loneliness and friendship.

PRICE: ₹ 123

3. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Escape to Hogwarts with the unmissable series that has sparked a lifelong reading journey for children and families all over the world. On Harry's 11th birthday, a great beetle-eyed giant of a man called Rubeus Hagrid bursts in with some astonishing news: Harry Potter is a wizard, and he has a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The magic starts here!

PRICE: ₹ 278

4. The Kid Who Came from Space

A small village in the wilds of Northumberland is rocked by the disappearance of 12-year-old Tammy. Only her twin brother, Ethan knows she is safe and the extraordinary truth of where she is. It is a secret he must keep, or risk never seeing her again. But that doesn't mean he’s going to give up. Together with his friend Iggy, they team up for a nail-biting chase to get his sister back.

PRICE: ₹ 262

5. The Blue Umbrella

In exchange for her lucky leopard's claw pendant, Binya acquires a beautiful blue umbrella that makes her the envy of everyone in her village, especially Ram Bharosa, the shop-keeper. Ruskin Bond's short and humorous novella, set in the picturesque hills of Garhwal, perfectly captures life in a village, where both heroism and redemption can be found.

PRICE: ₹ 75

6. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

Spiffed about being made to whitewash the fence on a Sunday morning, Tom Sawyer tricks one of his friends to do the work for him, as he sits on the pavement, happily munching on an apple. He runs away to an uninhabited island, falls in love, digs up treasure and saves an innocent man. Tom Sawyer will take you through a journey of evolving friendships and thrilling adventures.

PRICE: ₹ 161

