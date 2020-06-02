Cyclone Nisarga: Everything you need to know

Reports suggest that Cyclone Nisarga is most likely to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. Here is what you need to know about the cyclone.

This year started with environmental disasters including Australian bushfires, floods in Indonesia, a volcanic eruption in the Philippines and more. Then came the pandemic that brought everyone’s life to a standstill. The world has suffered many disasters, tragedies, deaths, conflicts and a virus outbreak in just a few months. The risk of the natural catastrophes is on the rise and climate change is posing yet another threat to India.

According to India Meteorological Department, a tropical cyclonic storm called Nisarga is developing in the Arabian Sea and is headed for the Maharashtra Coast. Less than two weeks after Amphan cyclone passed through West Bengal, India is bracing up to face another cyclone, this time on its western coast. The cyclone is expected to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

Here is everything you need to know about Cyclone Nisarga.

1. The cyclone is headed towards the coastline of north Maharashtra and south Gujarat – between Harihareshwar in Raigard District, just south of Mumbai and Daman, just below Gujarat coast. The coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to experience high winds and heavy rainfall.

2. Nisarga might not be an intense as Amphan, but it might affect areas including Harihareshwar, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik, between June 3 and 4.

3. The cyclone is likely to turn into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by June 3 with the wind speed of 100-110 kmh gusting to 120 kmh, according to IANS.

4. The wind speed might slow down to 60-70 kmh by gusting to 80 kilometres per hour, according to IMD.

5. People are advised to take necessary precautionary measures. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and those who were still out in the seas have been brought back for safety.

6. 16 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in the danger-prone areas in Maharashtra, while 6 others have been kept on standby to tackle other possibilities. 17 teams have been stationed in Gujarat and other areas as well.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×