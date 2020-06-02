Cyclone Nisarga: Follow THESE useful tips, precautions and safety measures

Cyclone Nisarga is headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. Follow these precautionary measures and ensure safety.

Cyclonic storm called Nisarga is headed towards Maharashtra and Gujarat's coasts. And it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. Heavy rainfall, floods, and thunderstorms are expected. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into ‘cyclonic storm’ and it may turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow. A red alert on the Mumbai coast and nearby areas were issued. As per reports, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 33 teams in the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Gujarat has a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby while Maharashtra has 16 teams, including six on standby. Also, a flood alert was created in several low-lying regions of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Apparently the speed of the cyclone will be 105-110 kmph and heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra. Nisarga may not have the intensity like Cyclone Amphan which devastated many regions of West Bengal and Orissa but it can impact Mumbai and nearby areas.

Check out the list of tips, precautions and safety measures:

Make sure that you are indoors. Avoid venturing outside for non-essential reasons.

Don’t forward fake whats app and social media messages official warnings.

Listen to the radio, watch TV and read newspapers for the weather updates. Follow live updates on mausam.imd.gov.in.

Keep your mobile phones, power bank and other necessary gadgets charged as the power supply may falter during the cyclone.

Keep candles and matchsticks handy.

Keep your important documents and valuables in a waterproof container.

During the cyclone, switch off all electrical mains, gas supply as a precautionary measure. Keep all doors and windows closed.

Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

Watch out for broken electrical poles, wires and other sharp objects.

Do not go into damaged buildings. Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

Remove hanging materials from the balcony.

Check for any loose glass window and door panel.

Keep cars and two-wheelers in a safe area. Away from trees.

Store essential items like grocery, milk, vegetables among others.



Create an emergency kit which has the following:

Battery operated torch

Extra batteries

Radio

First aid kit a

Important papers

Emergency food and water

Candles and matches

Knife

Chlorine tablets

Cash

Ropes

Shoes

