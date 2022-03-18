Date ideas to make your Gemini partner feel extra special

As an air sign, Gemini is ruled by Mercury and these individuals are excellent at communication. Nevertheless, these signs can be hard to read and you cannot fathom what activity they might enjoy, because when it comes to flirting, Geminis can be coy. But fret not, for we have just the guide to charm this intellectual sign. If you’re courting an individual born between May 21 and June 20, then it is essential that you glance at some of these date ideas to entice your Gemini mate.

Visit a friend’s house party

Gemini craves human connection to they extent that they are popular as a social butterfly. Hence, if you truly wish to please them, then take them to a social environment and watch their eyes light up. You can always plan to take them to a friend’s house party, be it a birthday or a Holi party, the Gemini will thrive in most social situations and become an important part of your gang.

Head to a poetry slam

These individuals need to have intellectual debates or be in a place that offers ample opportunity for mental stimulation and what better place to ignite their minds than a poetry slam! This is a place they shall enjoy witnessing soul-stirring poems written by youngsters. And you can be guaranteed non-stop conversation when you leave the venue, for the Gemini will have a lot to say about their experience and you shall have a witty banter while they talk nineteen to dozen.

Take them bowling with friends

Your first impulse on a date might be to have your lover all to yourself when you first hang out with them. But let the Gemini meet your friends. You can even opt for a group date where you all go bowling. You won’t have to worry about whether or not your group likes them, because they are adept charmers and will win them over in a jiffy!

