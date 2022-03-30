Date ideas to woo your mysterious Scorpio partner

Dating a Scorpio is no easy task as they are enigmatic individuals who have an unreadable face. These water signs are quite sensitive though they fear being vulnerable especially with someone they care deeply about. Considering love as a sign of weakness, they show their tough side but underneath the false bravado is a complex soul who seeks human connection. So, if you have a crush on a scorpion, then use this guide to woo them on your next date.

A no technology date

The one thing everyone can’t seem to set aside these days is their smartphones. This is one of the things that infuriate Scorpios the most as they value genuine human connection. So, the best thing you can do on your date with them is to set aside every electronic device and give them your undivided attention so you can gaze into the mysterious depths of their eyes.

Go on a haunted house tour

Several cities host well guided tours of haunted sites in the vicinity. Plan one such outing to ensure your Scorpio bae is thrilled to bits. These people enjoy exploring spooky places that let out a mysterious aura. So, be prepared to grab their hand when you’re spooked by the thrilling sights you witness at a haunted house on your next date.

Recreate a childhood memory of theirs

Scorpios are water signs and they are unusually attached to childhood items and memories above all. So, once you get your Scorpio crush to open up to you, you must ask them about a cherished childhood memory. Be it a visit to a carnival with their parents they cherish or a camping trip; recreate the memory for them on your next date and witness them slowly falling for your thoughtfulness.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who are bad house guests