Date ideas you can use to charm the zodiac sign Cancer

As Cancers are blessed with clairvoyance and empathy, they are usually great at planning dates and thoughtful surprises for their loved ones. But as someone who is dating a Cancerian, you may be hard pressed to find something they haven’t done for you already. After all, how do you pamper those who themselves are the masters of romance? Well, you can use knowledge of their zodiac traits to discern the things they are prone to love and use these date ideas to charm your boo.

Take cooking lessons for two

Love for food is something that a Cancer can resonate with, so the perfect date with this zodiac sign will include lots of their favorite food. A neat way to plan a date would be to ask them about their favorite cuisine. And if they like Italian food, arrange for you both to take lessons in making pasta from scratch or the famous Nepolitan pizza. Should they love Japanese fare you can enroll in a sushi making class or even as a chef to teach you the art of making Japanese ramen.

Plan a romantic spa day

Cancerians love being pampered by ones they love. While this can mean great food, it can also mean great comfort, which is something a trip to the spa can help you achieve. So, book a couple’s massage at the spa or plan a seaweed wrap or vampire facial for two so you can relax with your boo.

Go for a wildlife safari

A lot of Cancers are very intuitive people, but they are also exceptionally compassionate. This is especially why so many of them love animals and care for the environment. Be it volunteering at the local animal shelter or fostering kittens to get them adopted a Cancer’s work is never done. This is precisely why they would appreciate a date where you take them on a wildlife safari through the forest.

Viewing animals in their natural habitat can offer them a thrill and this shall bring them closer to you.

