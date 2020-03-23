Daughter uses social media to ensure her stubborn father stays inside during coronavirus outbreak

We all know how stubborn and rigid the elders can be but sometimes it's better to ask for help and keep them safe. With coronavirus claiming more and more lives, we need to protect our folks because everyone over the age of 60 is at a higher health risk.

Coronavirus has led people to stay indoors and home quarantine due to the fear of contracting this virus which has no cure yet. It has been claiming lives left, right and centre across the world. This has led to widespread panic and fear but there are people who still believe that they'll be fine even if they step out during this time. This careless attitude has caused a lot of stress to those around them. Researchers have claimed that people over the age of 60 and 80 are more vulnerable to this virus as their immune systems tend to grow weaker at this age. Most people over the age of 60 have a lot of underlying health conditions which puts them at a higher risk as compared to everyone else. This is why it is very important to protect the elderly people in our family and keep them safe during this scary pandemic but we all know that our elderly family members can be difficult at times and refuse to listen to anyone.

In a funny incident, a daughter turned to social media to protect her elderly father from contracting coronavirus. Lizzie Logan made a little flyer with her father's picture and asked anyone who spotted him to ask him to go home and posted it on twitter. She also told people about her "stubborn" father who refused to stay in and tried going out again and again even during this chaotic time when people have been advised social-distancing. She asked people to tell her father to get home if anyone spotted him outside and also gave people the freedom to yell at him and scold him in order to protect him from coronavirus.

SAN FRANCISCO: HELP ME KEEP MY DAD AT HOME he's not sick or anything he's just old and stubborn and keeps trying to go places and do things even though we're all supposed to be at home if you spot him, feel free to yell at him! we can do this! pic.twitter.com/qv6K6h6YhB — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) March 16, 2020

We've all heard our elders school us but in this funny turn of events, a daughter tried to school her father for being stubborn and taught him to be responsible and stay home and stay safe from the deadly coronavirus which has been claiming lives across the globe. It's time that we tell our folks how important it is to take safety measures seriously and self-quarantine and practice social distancing in order to stay healthy and protected from COVID-19.

