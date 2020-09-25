Dealing with a difficult boss? Here are some Dos and Don’ts you should know

What to do when you don’t get along with your boss? Here are some rules to help you cope with a difficult boss who is making it hard for you to perform better at work.

It is extremely important to have a good working environment to be able to perform efficiently. While it might seem funny to talk about bad bosses behind their back, it isn’t so much fun when you have to deal with one yourself every single day. Almost, every organisation has that one manager who likes to micromanage or be a control freak. But how do you deal with a bad boss?

Whether your boss is uptight, micromanages the team, has anger issues, shows favouritism or is incompetent, there is not much you can do except try to make the best of the situation and get the job done. But there are certain dos and don’ts that you should stick to when dealing with a bad boss.

Here are dos and don’ts of dealing with a bad boss.

Dos

1- Do remember that your boss also has deadlines to meet, so don’t take it personally when they evaluate your work as it is their attempt to do the best they can as your manager.

2- Do tell your manager of any updates that they might not be aware of or any sudden changes you had to do at the last minute to avoid the chance of miscommunication. Don’t let miscommunication make the situation worse.

3- Try to stay one step ahead of your micromanager. Present him or her with the details before they come to you.

4- Try to set some boundaries as some unlikeable people come with unlikeable behaviour, which is why it is better to distance yourself from that behaviour then let it sabotage your plans.

5- Think about what you expect from your job in the long run. Whether good or bad, every kind of experience adds to your resume and makes you a better employee. You don’t have to become your manager’s favourite employee as long as you are doing your job right.

Don’ts

6- Don’t go complaining to your boss or colleagues. Try to turn your complaints into practical suggestions every chance you get.

7- Don’t assume that your boss knows all the details without you even mentioning them once. Don’t bash your manager over things he or she doesn’t even know.

8- Don’t be shy to express your opinion in the best way possible so that your manager gets a clear idea of your role, goals, results and other aspects of your work.

9- Don’t talk to your manager if you are not in a good mood. It is better to let yourself calm down and present yourself in a professional manner.

10- Don’t ask your boss to solve issues you know you could solve at your level. Don’t be afraid of making decisions at your level if you know your boss might not give you a straight answer.

