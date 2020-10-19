  1. Home
Dealing with Monday-blues? These are the motivational quotes to inspire you for positive thinking

We all face certain challenges in life and especially at work that instantly brings us down, but no matter what we keep fighting and never give up. These are the motivational quotes that you can use to help fight Monday blues and kickstart your week with much enthusiasm and positivity.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: October 19, 2020 07:54 pm
Dealing with Monday-blues? These are the motivational quotes to inspire you for positive thinking
Life has its own ways of creating obstacles and challenges that we as humans deal with and navigate through. The highs are really high and the lows are really low. It’s normal to get caught up with emotions and feel low during tough times, but it is also important for us to never let these emotions get the best of ourselves. As a constant reminder to ourselves, we could always look up to some inspiration that will help guide us through these tough times.

It is always better to take a break in between work, look for new ideas, seek inspiration and look for different ways to help us stay motivated. For starters, you could always read motivational quotes to help cheer you up and guide you towards positive thinking in life. Here are some awesome motivational quotes to kickstart your week.

1. If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small - Richard Branson

2. Your life isn’t yours if you always care what others think - Anonymous

3. Don’t measure your success using someone else’s ruler - Anonymous

4. Where focus goes, energy flows - Tony Robbins

5. Life is tough but so are you - Anonymous

6. It always seems impossible until it is done - Nelson Mandela

7. Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier and healthier life - Germany Kent

8. Success is to wake up each morning and consciously decide that today will be the best day of your life - Ken Poirot

9. Monday is great for becoming too busy to die - Roy Station

10. Monday is for people with a mission. Those who favour vacations, not weekends - Cristina Imre

