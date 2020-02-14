BIZARRE: Delhi Airport officials caught a man smuggling foreign currency in biscuits and peanuts

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been caught at Delhi airport for smuggling foreign currency in biscuits, peanuts and other food items.

Indian airports seem to have increased their security measures. Several smugglers are now being arrested while going through the tough airport security-check. Recently, The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught an innovative way of smuggling currency at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The security department of Delhi airport intercepted a passenger who was seen to be behaving oddly. The man named Murad Ali was about to reach Terminal-3 to board the flight to Dubai. But the airport authorities arrested him.



Murad Ali was carrying foreign currency in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and sealed biscuit packets in his luggage. The total amount, which CISF seized from him, was Rs. 45 lakh. The currencies included Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euros. Hemendra Singh, the Assistant Inspector General of CISF, informed media about the seized stuff from Murad Ali. They intercepted the person's travel after the physical checking of his luggage. They had to open the sealed packets of biscuits and dig into the cooked meat pieces to get all the money.



Murad Ali lives in the Saharanpur District of Uttar Pradesh. According to the CISF officials, he was carrying food items on behalf of someone else. So, they suspected him to be a smuggler seeing his past travelling to different foreign countries and caught him before boarding the flight to Dubai. Finally, he was handed over to the customs department, according to the CISF.

