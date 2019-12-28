Depression is the MAJOR factor behind the rise of Cannabis use among Americans

Depressed people in the USA are increasing the use of cannabis, perceiving it as less risky. But people without depression think just the opposite. Find out why?

As we know that there is a deep connection between depression and addiction. Now, it seems to be getting too deep on this note. A recent study in the USA has shown that depressed people are more likely to take cannabis and find it less risky than people who are not depressed.

The research took place with 729,000 people between 2005 and 2017 year with the previous record of having cannabis in the previous month and depression over the year. A total of 19% of depressed people have reported taking cannabis regularly. This group was compared with 8.7% of individuals who do not have any history of depression. Finally, it was stated in the year 2005 that 10.2% of depressed people and 5.7% of people without depression used the drug. And 41-17% of people with depression perceived cannabis use as a risky one.

According to a professor from New York City, this perception of risk of taking cannabis is constantly getting decreased among depressed people. The study found that almost 30% of people falling in the age group of 18-25 are taking cannabis, and their mind is occupied with depression. Most of them are male, black and unmarried.

The research was not initiated to determine whether depression or cannabis has a link between them. It was aimed for honest answers from people about their cannabis usage or symptoms of depression. However, lab tests have not been able to release the report to make the statement. But the researchers are unable to find out whether the legalization of cannabis has impacted the people who used the drug or if they are scared about its safety. On the contrary, it has been perceived that most of the US states have legalized cannabis for recreational or medicinal usage. So, this legalization might have reduced the perception of risk.

But above all, the researchers said that there is no clear evidence of cannabis to lower the mental trauma and symptoms of depression. Rather it may make them worse and prolonged since after all, cannabis might be riskier for depressed people.

Credits :Reuters

