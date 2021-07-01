Devdas: Check out the characters of this film as zodiac signs

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas is an iconic film and is a tale of true love. Read on to know the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to create art on the big screen. His films have a certain Indianness to them. In the times of films blindly copying the West, Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his heroines look like typical Indian beauties and reminds the audience of just how beautiful and grand Indian culture can be.

One such film where Indian culture and traditions are very much celebrated is Devdas. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002) is a remake of Bimal Roy’s Devdas (1955). Every character of this film from Devdas to Chunni Babu has multiple layers to them. We predicted the zodiac signs of the characters of Devdas (2002), based on their personality traits.

Devdas

Devdas is stubborn, rigid and headstrong. Even while being with Chandramukhi, he is very much in love with Paro and doesn’t leave her memories for even a second. He dedicates his whole life to her. These qualities make him resemble the zodiac sign Pisces.

Paro

Paro is loving, caring and sensitive. She is in love with Devdas, but when her family is insulted by his parents, she decides to move on and marry a man that would make her an equal to Devdas’ family. Her determination and strong-headedness make her most similar to the zodiac sign Taurus.

Chandramukhi

All Chandramukhi wants is true love. She falls for Devdas because he doesn’t objectify her or treat her like all other men do. She craves his love and attention and also willingly accepts his undying love for Paro. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to Libra.

Chunni Babu

Chunni Babu doesn’t believe in being very vocal about his emotions. He hides his true feelings behind his humour and jokes. He proves to be a good friend of Devdas and doesn’t let him suffer alone after Paro leaves him. The zodiac sign that he resembles is Gemini.

