Dhanteras 2020: Things you should buy on THIS auspicious day

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali when people invest in jewellery and other household items for good luck, wealth and health. So, here are the things that you can buy on this day.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of the festival of Diwali and celebrated all over the nation. This day is believed to be auspicious to invest in ornaments and other household items. People buy new things especially jewellery as it’s considered to bring good luck in life.

Dhanteras 2020 is celebrated on November 12. So, if you are thinking to buy some new things on this auspicious day, here’s a perfect list for that. Take a look!

Dhanteras 2020: Things you should consider buying on this day:

Gomti Chakra

This is a type of sea snail found in the river of Gomti. It is sacred and brings good luck, wealth, health in the family and protects your children from all kinds of evil.

Lakshmi-Ganesha idols

You can also buy a pair of Lakshmi-Ganesha idols together on this day to get the blessings from the almighty. The idols can be either of clay or silver or gold.

Jewellery

It is always good to buy any gold or silver jewellery in Dhanteras which brings good luck, wealth and prosperity.

Utensils

Buying utensils made of brass is also good on Dhanteras. Keep the utensils in the east direction of your house.

Gadgets

Instead of buying gold or silver, you can also buy new gadgets like mobile or smartwatch. These can be great gifts for your loved ones.

Gold or silver coins

If you are not willing to do any big investment, then you can simply buy gold or silver coins on Dhanteras.

Beauty products or perfumes

If you are attracted to different beauty products or perfumes, then you can buy those also for yourself or your loved ones on this auspicious day.

