Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, messages and quotes to send to your loved ones on this festival

This year, Dhanteras will be observed on 13th November. Celebrate the festival by sharing some thoughtful messages, wishes and quotes with friends and family.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: November 12, 2020 12:01 pm
Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, messages and quotes to send to your loved ones on this festivalDhanteras 2020: Wishes, messages and quotes to send to your loved ones on this festival
Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. It is considered auspicious to buy clothes, jewellery, gold, silver and brass utensils on this day. It is believed that buying such items on Dhanteras brings luck and prosperity. People decorate their houses and light diyas on this occasion. 

 

They light incense sticks, offer flowers and sweets to Goddess Lakshmi and perform Lakshmi puja along with their family members. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on 13th November. So, celebrate this occasion by sending some thoughtful quotes and messages to your friends and relatives. 

1. May this Dhanteras Celebration endow you with prosperity and opulence. Endless Happiness comes at your doorsteps. Wishing you a very bright future in life. Shubh Dhanatrayodashi 2020!

2. May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

3. Diyas glow for hours, Sun glows for a day, but my wishes for you are going to glow forever. Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!

4. May your business grow consistently every day, and may there always be peace and harmony in your family. I wish for you a perennial shower of wealth on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

5. Good Health, abundant wealth and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

6. May Goddess Lakshmi shower on you her immense blessings, enriching your lives with prosperity, happiness and joy on this Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

 

7. May bountiful fortune be bestowed on you and family and may you receive divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi now and forever. Shubh Dhanteras!

 

8. God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you expect. Happy Dhanteras!

9. Clean your homes, decorate with candles, make Rangolis and light up diyas as Goddess Lakshmi is about to come. Happy Dhanteras.

10. Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj Please Bless the Recipient of this Message with Good Health, Good Wealth and Good Fortune on the divine occasion of Dhanatrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras 2020!

