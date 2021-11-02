Dhanteras 2021: Send these wishes, messages and quotes to your loved ones

Dhanteras is a festival that is also known as Dhanatrayodashi and that marks the beginning of the festivities for Diwali. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2. People, on this day purchase items such as utensils, home appliances, jewellery and many other things. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the month of Ashwin.

People also buy Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi‘s idols that are worshipped on the occasion of Diwali. So on this auspicious festival, wish your friends and family members by sharing these thoughtful messages and quotes with them.

May the Goddess of wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras!

May God Dhanvantri shower his choicest blessings on you on this beautiful day and fill your life not just with material wealth but with happiness, luck, love and light!

Clean your homes, and your lives. Light up diyas and candles and also your minds. Decorate everything including your heart for the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras, to you and your family! May Goddess Lakshmi always stay in your heart and help you to lead a happy and peaceful life.

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Shubh Dhanteras!

May Goddess Laxmi shower her immense blessings on you and your family on the occasion of Dhanteras this year. May the festival of lights shine brightly from a distance and add love and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras!

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, I wish that you shine like gold and silver. Wishing you and your family the best greetings of this day!

Let us gear up with the enthusiasm and a jovial spirit to celebrate this occasion of Dhanteras and welcome the season of festivity and fun! Happy Dhanteras!

May the wishes that I send your way keep glowing like the Sun and never flicker like the lights of candles or diyas. Wishing you eternal happiness and light in your life. Choicest Dhanteras wishes to you and your family from me and mine!

