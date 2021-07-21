Dhoom 2: Check out the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

Some films leave a mark on you after you have finished watching them, be it for their songs, their plot, or their characters. One such film is Dhoom 2. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, Dhoom 2 is a film belonging to the Dhoom series, wherein a thief or a group of thieves, trick ACP Jai Dixit.

The most popular aspect of this series is the use of fancy bikes and undoubtedly the catchy signature tune. We predicted the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, based on their qualities and quirks.

Jai Dixit

In the film, Jai Dixit is a dedicated police officer who is determined to catch the thief. He is willing to sacrifice his personal life to fulfil his duty as an ACP. His sheer dedication, commitment to his work and hardworking attitude make him similar to the zodiac sign Capricorn.

Aryan

Aryan is a thief who is intelligent, witty, and incredibly pleasing to the eyes! He is a thief who carefully plans and executes every robbery and doesn’t trust anyone but himself. His desire for perfection and skilled approach make him similar to the zodiac sign Virgo.

Sunehri

Sunehri is quirky, bold, and extroverted. She loves herself and is not afraid to trick Aryan into making her his partner. Her street-smartness, wittiness, and out-there personality make her resemble the zodiac sign Gemini.

Ali

Ali is a simple guy who doesn’t take life too seriously. All he wants is to have a home with a good wife and a couple of kids! He believes in living life in an uncomplicated manner and doesn’t worry or overthinks. His laidback and easygoing personality makes him similar to the zodiac sign Pisces.

