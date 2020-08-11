Dietary Supplements for Kids: THESE are the things parents should know about multivitamins for children

Like adults, children are also given dietary supplements for optimal health. But there are things that parents should know about those multivitamins. Read below.

Nowadays having dietary supplements has become a part of the daily routine for adults. These supplements provide the nutrients that people miss from their normal food. There are numerous and different types of supplements available for our health. This is not only limited to adults now, but children are also given dietary supplements to provide optimal health.

Supplements for children are available in gums, chewing tablets, powder, drinks, etc. These supplements provide all crucial vitamins for your little ones that improve many health issues like sleep problem, stress, etc. So, here’s everything parents need to know about dietary supplements for children.

Children and dietary supplements:

Health risks of dietary supplements

According to doctors, just because the label says it’s natural, it doesn’t mean it’s totally safe for your kids. They may have adverse reactions after consuming those supplements like stomach ache, headache, diarrhoea, etc. So, it is always advisable to ask the doctor before giving any multivitamins.

Health benefits of dietary supplements for children

These are the positive things that may happen in your child’s body when you give him or her the right dietary supplement:

Multivitamins- Children, who follow a vegan diet can be benefitted from this as it provides them with all the essential nutrients for growth and development like Vitamin B12.

Vitamin D- During the cold weather, we are not much exposed to the sun, which is the most common source of vitamin D3. So, kids can have Vitamin D3 during winter.

Probiotics- If your child is having antibiotics, then he can be given probiotics to reduce the reactions like diarrhoea or constipation. But once the antibiotic course is completed, there is no need to continue them.

Fish oil- Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that are highly beneficial for a child’s brain development. Even several types of research support it.

Supplements to avoid for children

Certain dietary supplements are there that need to be avoided strictly:

Melatonin- According to research, melatonin can prevent the normal working of hormones in your child’s body.

Cannabidiol (CBD)- Currently, parents are shifting to CBD for their children’s health. But research has seen that it has an increased amount of active tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a psychoactive chemical found in cannabis.

DISCLAIMER: It is recommended that you consult the paediac before giving any kind of dietary supplements to your child

