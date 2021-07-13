Dil Chahta Hai film: Check out the main characters of this iconic film as zodiac signs

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai is a film that beautifully captures the emotions and phases that one goes through during their youth. Have a look at the ensemble cast of this film as zodiac signs.

There are some films that instantly remind us of how great it is to be young and surrounded by friends. One such film is Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. This film makes us realise the significance of good friends in our lives. It is a film that compels us to plan a “Goa Trip” with our friends!

Every character of this film has different layers to them, be it Siddharth, Sameer or Akash. Even the supporting characters like Shalini, Pooja and Tara have been written in a complex manner.

We predicted the zodiac signs of some of the characters of this film based on their personality traits and qualities.

Sameer

Sameer is the ever jovial guy who doesn’t take life too seriously and is capable of falling truly, deeply and madly in love with every girl he meets! Unlike many guys, he isn’t egoistic and simply does what his heart tells him to do. His outgoing nature and ability to easily befriend people makes him similar to the zodiac sign Gemini.

Akash

Akash is moody and somewhat egoistic. His ego takes the better of him when he teases Siddharth about Tara in a distasteful manner and Siddharth ends up slapping him. His innate leadership qualities, extroverted nature and dominating personality make him similar to the zodiac sign Leo.

Siddharth

Siddharth lives in his own world. He is a painter by profession, and thus, can easily observe people like no one else can. He falls in love with Tara without caring about the fact that she is older than him and is a divorcee. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Pisces. Just like Pisces-born people, he sees the world in a unique manner and lives life on his own, unconventional terms.

