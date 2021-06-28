Dil Dhadakne Do: Have a look at the ensemble cast of this film as zodiac signs

From Aisha to Farah, know the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, according to their qualities and quirks.

Dil Dhadakne Do is a film that while showing glamorous clothes and locations, also shows the real and relatable familial issues! It is a film that makes you realise that it is not just your family that is crazy and partly dysfunctional! This film not only shows us the hypocrisy that is prevalent in most families but also shows us the subtle patriarchy that is prevalent in almost every household.

Every character of this film has their own brunts to bear, be it Aisha, Kabir, Sunny or Farah. We predicted the zodiac signs of these 4 characters of this film, based on their personality traits and eccentricities!

Aisha

Aisha is the dark horse. She isn’t too vocal about her achievements and about the fact that she is interested in business just like her father. She quietly builds her own company on her own by selling her jewellery and doesn’t create a fuss about it. Her dedication and commitment to her work and passion make her most similar to the zodiac sign Virgo.

Kabir

Kabir Mehra is confused. He isn’t too sure about inheriting his dad’s business and doesn’t have the guts to tell this to his family. He is in love with Farah, but doesn’t have the guts to tell her about her apparent engagement to Noorie either! His hesitation, confusion, and general laidbackness make him resemble the zodiac sign Taurus.

Farah

Farah is determined to make her dreams come true. She is bold and brave enough to leave her house to fulfil her dream of becoming a dancer. She lives life on her own terms and isn’t afraid to make brave and unconventional choices. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Pisces.

Sunny

Sunny is sensitive and observant. He loves Aisha but isn’t too comfortable about being vocal about his feelings, since she is already married. He promptly returns all the money to Kamal Mehra as he doesn’t want his father to be in anyone’s debt. The zodiac sign that he resembles is Scorpio.

