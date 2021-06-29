Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Check out the characters of this film as zodiac signs

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a film that is etched in everyone’s hearts and minds. Have a look at the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an iconic film. The characters of Raj and Simran have become legendary and the proof of this is that this film is still running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir even after 26 years of its release. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this film is about true love and pure romance. It is the love story of Raj and Simran and how they beat all odds to be with each other.

We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the characters of this film based on their personality traits and qualities.

Raj

Raj is carefree, laidback and free-spirited. He doesn’t take life too seriously and believes in having fun. However, when he falls in love with Simran, he travels halfway across the world for her and bravely faces the dearth of her strict father. His courage, bravery and boldness make him resemble the zodiac sign Aries.

Simran

Simran is shy and inhibited. However, she does know how to make herself heard. She puts Raj in his place when he tries to flirt with her on the Eurorail and she falls in love with him only when she is convinced of his intentions. Her cautiousness and observant nature make her similar to Capricorns.

Rajeshwari aka Chutki

Rajeshwari doesn’t let anyone take her for granted. She is very vocal about the fact that she doesn’t like Kuljeet and is also smart enough to figure out about Raj and Simran’s secret love affair. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Virgo.

Kuljeet

Kuljeet is slightly slow on the uptake. He quickly befriends Raj and doesn’t question him or his intentions. He is macho and materialistic and also verbalises his intentions of keeping Simran at home after marriage while he goes around having fun. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Pisces.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to succeed in all tasks today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Share your comment ×