Discover how to know a person by using a quick guide to face reading

I think your whole life shows in your face and you should be proud of that – these are the words of legendary American actress Lauren Bacall, who was also featured amongst the 20 greatest female stars of classic Hollywood cinema. The iconic actress might have bid adieu to the world, but what she said is something each one of us should wear up on our sleeves. Indeed, the face tells a lot about the person within, and hence face reading has caught the frenzy of many across the world of late. Linked to astrology, face reading has the potential to chart out the existing as well as forthcoming challenges or opportunities in one’s life.

To help those who wish to learn the practice, we decided to furnish a beginner’s guide and hence consulted popular celeb face reader and astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji. He told us about the key elements of face reading and how different parts and activities of a person suggest what they might be going through or how their overall personality is. He, however, added that this is not a checklist, rather one can be an astute face reader only when it’s studied in detail along with Vedic astrology.

1. The first thing to note for a beginner, as per the astrologer is that even as it’s called face reading, it is never actually complete without taking into account other parts of the body. In other words, not just the face but the body language of a person, how they walk, how they talk, their expressions and their movements too are the real representations of the personality, the challenges as well as the opportunities. Also, at times people do not like to react, but deep inside they have a few well-kept secrets. As an astrologer and face reader, it is very important to see within the obvious.

2. While face expressions and reactions are integral elements of face reading, at time we cannot judge from them if a person is happy or sad from within. However, a deeper and a keener look on various aspects, combined with astrological knowledge, would present before us the real and complete picture.

3. Pandit Jagannath Guruji further talked about what different parts of face or body indicated specifically. He said that the forehead is the resemblance of fortune and luxury associated with the person. Usually, a broad forehead indicates that the person can rest assured with regard to destiny. If not aplenty, there would not be scarcity of money, fortune and luck factor. Eyes, on the other hand, indicate the emotions. One can see the emotions hidden deep within through the eyes, irrespective of whether the emotions are positive or negative.

4. Also, how a person speaks depicts their character as well as style. It further depicts the level of cleanliness a person adopts in life. Remember, if there is lack of cleanliness, there is no possibility of any prosperity or happiness. Lest we forget, mannerism too is among the most important elements, for it tells whether a person is honest and loyal of dishonest and disloyal. It essentially reflects the inner personality.

