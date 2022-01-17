Discover what your handwriting says about your personality

A human being’s personality gets reflected in the little things he does or says. A person's handwriting is an excellent way to discover personality traits believes graphology expert Sudhir Kove. He further explains that handwriting can be called brainwriting. Our muscles' performance depends on the brain that transmits instructions via electric impulses through our nervous system. This message travels through a neural circuit that is unique for each person. Hence, every handwriting is different. The desire to write needs to be strong when it comes to writing. The brain then generates the electric impulse that passes through the circuit. The resulting twitched muscles make you write.

UNDERSTANDING GRAPHOLOGY

There are two universal handwriting analysis methods. In Gestalt Method, analysis happens from a distance, while in the Trait Method, it comes from closely analysing the handwriting. The third method is the Quadrant method. For understanding, watch the image below. Consider it as a blank page.

UP

LEFT RIGHT

DOWN

The left side is the individual’s past. The right side reflects the person’s approach to the future. Up side means his ideas & intellect. Down stands for his instincts and capacity to take action. Graphology gets learnt through this. We all share the same 24 hours. The blank sheet of paper represents a new day. Your handwriting will help reveal the method of using your day.

Parents do have an impact on one's writing. A baby is heavily dependent on grown-ups, esp. his mother. This dependency (for food, safety & self-worth) on moms lasts till Age 7. If robbed of it, the child develops a feeling of neglect and inadequacy. It can leave damage in the longer run. The years after Age 7 expose the child to the world. It is where the father comes in. Any fatherly neglect here results in the child becoming indecisive. It also impacts the child’s physical growth.

The child's formative age growth depends on his parents. It results in him trying to behave for parental appreciation & approval. A distinct behavioural pattern gets formed that is a mix of parental & outside influence. All this is noticeable in the person's handwriting.

The advantages of graphology are quite a few in understanding & improving a personality.

UNDERSTANDING SELF : A person's journey consists of varied experiences. These create the person's personality. It can thus be advantageous to understand oneself and improve on the negative aspects with the help of graphology.

: A person's journey consists of varied experiences. These create the person's personality. It can thus be advantageous to understand oneself and improve on the negative aspects with the help of graphology. CHILD DEVELOPMENT : The present competitive world has made parents pressure their children. Graphology can help parents understand their child and help him out.

: The present competitive world has made parents pressure their children. Graphology can help parents understand their child and help him out. CRIMINOLOGY : Graphology can come to the rescue in solving crime. A graphologist helps find the culprit through writing or signature.

: Graphology can come to the rescue in solving crime. A graphologist helps find the culprit through writing or signature. EMPLOYMENT : Many companies hire employees with applications & through interviews. It says nothing about their personality. Graphology helps in this regard and in matching people with the right jobs.

: Many companies hire employees with applications & through interviews. It says nothing about their personality. Graphology helps in this regard and in matching people with the right jobs. MARRIAGE: Promises get made without batting an eyelid during courtship. After marriage, true personalities get revealed. Graphology reveals the life partner’s true nature.

With this, we understand what different handwriting styles reveal about a personality.

CURSIVE WRITING: A person with cursive or connected handwriting tends to connect things. They have excellent memory and communication flow. They, unfortunately, are poor with maths. As they are good with the flow, they implement things with excellence. But they falter at non-structured programmes.

PRINT WRITING: People with print handwriting are creative with plenty of déjà vu moments. They can conquer the number game. But they are weak on memory. Communication, at times, is troublesome. They want creativity 24/7 and get bored quickly. And that is why they prefer regular change like in decor, etc.

RIGHT SLANT WRITING: These expressive people always find a way to communicate with the opposite gender. Helpful & extrovert, they like being surrounded by people all the time. Such people keep a good relationship with everyone. But their impulsive nature can come in the way of their communication.

LEFT SLANT WRITING: These introverts are not very communicative with their feelings. They prefer being solo and do not like mingling amongst people. Philosophical in nature, these thinkers have shaky relationships with their boss or father. Such people work in the IT field.

BIG WRITING: People with big handwriting are extroverts. They love to chat, splurge and show off. They are greedy for attention and usually prefer fast results.

SMALL WRITING: People with small writing are introverts. They prefer to concentrate on things and want specific details. They want fast information.

Graphology is a great way to know one’s personality and change for the better.

Also Read: From Aries to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who keep close to their moms