Disturbed with your toxic family members? Follow THESE tips to deal with them during quarantine

If you are feeling extremely exhausted with the toxic people around you during this lockdown period at home then you have to deal with this situation tenderly. Read on to know below how you can do it.

COVID-19 lockdown has seen few positive things as well. Since we are staying at home for the entire day, we are spending quality time with our family. But this also has a drawback. People, who didn’t like to stay at home with their toxic family members, have to deal with this current situation. They have to stay under one roof and spend each and every single day with each other.

Many people have shared this problem. They want to know the ways of dealing with their toxic family members while staying quarantined at home. Earlier, you could easily escape any unwanted situation by leaving your home for work or a walk. But now, you don’t have that liberty but to deal with the heated argument. And arguments often may lead to disturbing moments amongst family members. So, the best thing that we can do is to try to keep yourself away from such awkward moments.

Toxic Family Members and Quarantine: Tips to avoid awkward moments while staying quarantined at home.

1- Try to have a space in the house for your personal time. This space would just be yours so that you can maintain a decent distance within your family members.

2- If you cannot deal with the problem, then reach out to your best friend for some advice. Have some personal time every day to talk to them regularly. This will also help you to vent out your negative emotions.

3- Focus on your own work and other important stuff. Take out some time to follow your passion. Try to keep yourself busy with your own things. This will make you forget about other toxic things.

4- If you can sense a heated argument is about to take place, then avoid that situation quickly. Keeping yourself away from it will save you from a disturbing scenario.

5- Often people write about their feelings in their personal diary. You can try that to express your feelings and thoughts to feel good.

