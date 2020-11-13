Diwali 2020: 5 Card games to play this festival

Diwali is incomplete without a hearty game of cards. It is a tradition to play cards on this auspicious occasion. So here is a list of some card games that can be played this Diwali.

Playing cards on Diwali is considered to be auspicious. It is said that by playing cards, Goddess Lakshmi is attracted as everybody gets an equal chance to win and get rich.

It is also a great way to spend time with your friends and family and indulging in some healthy competition. It is a tradition in Indian households to play cards on this occasion.

There are a number of card games that are played on Diwali. Most of them involve money and betting. But, since Diwali is synonymous with cards, no one really minds it. So, here is a list of card games that can be played this Diwali.

Poker

This is probably the most famous game played on Diwali. It is a favourite amongst people and the game requires a lot of bluffing, smart betting tactics and most importantly, luck.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti is in a way the official card game for Diwali. In this game, each player has three cards and they can either play blind or look at their cards. The player having the best hand wins.

Rummy

Rummy is a game that we all are well-versed with. Players are given 13 cards each and they have to try to create various sequences with the remaining cards. The first person to create such sequences with all the cards wins.

Blackjack

This one’s a new entry in the list of Diwali card games. This game has no restrictions. There is a dealer, with whom all the players are competing along with competing with each other. The main goal is to beat the dealer.

Bluff

Bluff is a game that is all about lying and deceit, all in good humour. This game requires the players to either reveal their card or bluff. If the other player guesses the card correctly, that person wins and the loser has to take all the cards on the table as a punishment.

