Diwali 2020 DIY Gift Ideas: 5 Gifts to surprise your loved ones with on the festival of lights

The most awaited festival of the year - Diwali is around the corner and we certainly can’t keep calm. Diwali sure evokes feelings of happiness and giving. This Diwali surprise your loved ones with these simple DIY gifts that will surely bring a smile on their face.

The favourite time of the year is here and as we all know Diwali is one of the most vibrant festivals of India that people love to celebrate with their family and loved ones. Gifting on Diwali is a traditional custom that people tend to go creative with. From looking for gifting ideas to making one, this festival is all about the feeling of togetherness, spreading love, being generous and celebrating the victory of good over evil. The festival of lights is incomplete without these traditions and we are here to make things easier for you.

There are plenty of home-made DIY gifting ideas that you can think of for Diwali as it’s more festive and prosperous. It is better to give thoughtful presents that aren’t too heavy on the pocket and are environment friendly too. Let’s look at some simple DIY gifting ideas for Diwali this year.

1. Eco-friendly diyas

The festival of lights is incomplete without lighting diyas that essentially signifies purity, goodness and to bring luck in the house. This Diwali, you can try eco-friendly diyas that are made of flour dough. You can use the ‘ghar ka atta’ and make diyas out of it. You could also use paints and acrylic colours to decorate the diya and make it look fancy, this saves money and planet.

2. Decorative Candles

If you have tea candles at home then you can simply use shot glasses, paint them and add the tea candles inside the glasses so that they become the holder and there you go. Gifting lights, diyas and candles on Diwali is the best you can do as this festival is all about lights and here’s how you can shed some light on somebody’s life.

3. Paper chandeliers

Get artsy this Diwali and start crafting out ideas on how to make chandeliers and lamps using paper or cloth material. You can lookup multiple tutorials online and easily make a paper lantern, decorate it using stones, or buttons and other items. Get as creative as possible!

4. Painted glasses

Get glass paints and look up some online designs and ideas for glass painting. You can paint spare glasses at home, add fairy lights to or a candle and gift a set of glasses that can be used as crockery along with candles.

5. Light decor

Fairy lights are the ultimate fix for aesthetics in your house and since it’s the festival of lights, fairy lights can be added to every corner of your house to make it look pretty. You can make a simple DIY light decor with the help of fairy lights, here’s how - cut a branch and wrap the fairy lights around, add the extra lights and the end of the branch into a jar and voila! You can also paint the branches and make it look neat and pretty.

Credits :Getty Images

