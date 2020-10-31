Diwali 2020: Here’s how you can send festive greetings to your loved ones in the form of quotes

The auspicious festival of Diwali is here and we have all the quotes and greetings you can send to your loved ones.

The festival of lights is here and what better way to celebrate it with than friends and family. The auspicious festival is also called ‘Deepavali’ where we exchange gifts, sweets and presents with our loved ones. This year, things have become difficult and the pandemic has put a halt on many things. But, this does not mean you cannot wish your friends and family a very Happy Diwali on this auspicious day! Here are some quotes and greetings you can send your loved ones on Diwali:

1. May the auspicious festival of lights, beautifully illuminate every corner of your life by adding sparkling moments of Love, Happiness, Success, and Joy. May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones with high spirits.

2. “May the millions of lamps of Diwali illuminate your life with happiness, joy, peace & health. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Diwali.”

3. May you all attain full inner illumination! May the supreme light of lights enlighten your understanding! May you all attain the inexhaustible spiritual wealth of the Self! May you all prosper gloriously on the material as well as spiritual planes!

4. Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles,

undiscovered avenues, and different perspective and unbound happiness.Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!

5. Wish you all a Very Very Happy Diwali and Hope that Every Person Transform from the Darkness to the Happiness.

6. Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali!

7. May the sweetness of sweets always stay in your life & make you sweet. Wishing you a very prosperous Happy Diwali!

8. May the beauty of Deepavali season fill your home with Happiness, And may the coming year, Provide you with all that brings you joy!

9. It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers, but it’s also the time to stay safe. Have a happy and safe Diwali!

10. This Diwali let us give thanks for all we hold dear

Our health, our family, our friends and to the grace of God which never ends. Happy Diwali!

