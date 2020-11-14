Diwali 2020: The key message to take away from this auspicious festival of lights

Diwali is a famous Hindu festival in India that marks the celebration of good over evil and the return of Lord Rama. On this day, there are several rituals performed and prayers offered. These are the key teachings that one can take away from this auspicious festival of Deepavali.

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals of India that is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm across the country. People get decked up in traditional attire, prepare a festive meal, light up their homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, families come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil and the return of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile.

Deepavali means a row of lights that is decked up in all of Ayodhya, Lord Rama’s birth place on his return after 14 years of exile. The lives and story of Lord Rama, Lakshman and Goddess Sita in Indian mythology have been an inspiration to many Hindus since then. Here are a few teachings that we all can learn from this auspicious and holy festival, Diwali, the festival of lights.

Omit darkness to bring light in our lives

The lighting of diyas and lamps symbolises this key message. It is to remove darkness from our lives and bring light into our homes, surroundings and within ourselves. The key message of Diwali is to omit darkness and illuminate our surroundings for light to enter our lives and save us from our sorrows.

Remain positive

On this day, we clean our homes to bring in positivity and for Goddess Lakshmi to bless us with good fortune. It is mandatory to not only clean our homes but also to clean our hearts so that there’s more room for positivity in our lives.

Always choose the path of righteousness

No matter how many struggles or obstacles you face in life, one must always choose the path of righteousness and goodness. Choose to remain good and have faith in your heart. It is always better to be nice, kind and empathetic.

Have patience

Remember that every ordeal comes to an end. It is important to have faith and remain patient even during tough times. Storms don’t last forever and there will come a day when goodness will win over evil.

Share happiness with others

At last, when all your hard work pays off and efforts come together to show as good results, it is important to celebrate your victory with your loved ones. Share happiness with others who were part of your struggle and helped you along your ladder of success. It is good to remember your loved ones and wish them on this day.

