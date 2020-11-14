Diwali 2020 Live Updates: Significance, rituals, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more

This Diwali, know the significance of this major Hindu festival in India, when is the shubh muhurat, rituals performed on this day and more.

The festival of lights is here and as the nation preps to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, we are here to give you all the details about this auspicious festival of India. Diwali is one of the most prominent festivals in India that is celebrated with much fervour and excitement. People across the country adorn their homes with decorative Rangoli colours and illuminate their living space with festive lights, lanterns and diyas.

This festival is all about the feeling of oneness, sharing a special bond with family members, visiting relatives, greeting friends and remembering your loved ones on this auspicious day. To celebrate this festival of lights today, these are the puja timings, significance and everything you need to know.

Significance

This holy festival is a major Hindu festival in India. It is celebrated every year on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Rama returned from his 14 years of exile on this day and came back to Ayodhya, his birth place after defeating Ravana.

According to the ancient mythology, it is believed that on the Amavasya date of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, the birth of Goddess Mahalakshmi happened during Samudra Manthan. Hence, people worship Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshman on the day of Diwali. People also worship Godess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha as Goddess Lakshmi symbolises wealth and Lord Ganesha represents auspiciousness, considered to be lucky (Shubh).

Rituals

An important part of the festival are its rituals. These rituals are performed according to specific timings that are considered to be auspicious. People clean their houses in the morning and perform puja in the evening to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes and bless them with good fortune, wealth and happiness. Singing aarti during the shubh muhurat and offering their prayers, making rangolis and lighting diyas are some rituals that are performed on the day of Diwali to welcome and worship Godess Lakshmi.

Shubh Muhurat

The shubh muhurat to perform Lakshmi puja is during Pradosh Kaal. The shubh muhurat is between 5:28 pm to 7:24 pm. The total duration of the Lakshmi puja Muhurat is one hour 56 minutes.

Lakshmi puja vidhi

You can choose to perform the puja in the temple area of your home. You need a wooden chowki and red cloth to cover it with. Spread some rice on the right front of the chowki. Light a ghee lamp, fill water in a brass or silver Kalash. Put a pinch of haldi, chandan and kumkum into it. Cover the neck of the Kalash with Mango or betel leaves.

Place coconut on top of the Kalash. Begin your prayers with Lord Ganesha.

Padya - offer a drop of water to the Lord’s feet.

Arghya - offer a drop of water to the Lord.

Achaman - drink water from the palm of your hands.

Snana - offer water to the Lord for bathing. You can use milk, coconut water, Gangajal, honey or curd. Gently wipe the water with a clean cloth.

Vastra - offer a fresh piece of cloth to the deity.

Yagnopaveeth - offer the sacred Janeyu and Akshat to Lord Ganesha.

