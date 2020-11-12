Diwali 2020: THESE are the images, quotes and messages you can send on Diwali

Diwali is the festival of lights that people in India celebrate with much enthusiasm. On this day, people greet everyone online and send out wishes to bless them with good fortune. Have a look at these images and quotes you can use to spread love and light. Check it out.

This Diwali, bless everyone’s feed with positivity, light and happiness as we have curated some dazzling photos you can use to set as wallpaper or share as GIFs on WhatsApp. Diwali is a festival of lights that is celebrated in India with much fervour and excitement across the country to celebrate the victory of good over evil. On this day, people greet their loved ones either virtually or by visiting their homes. Due to the ongoing pandemic and current circumstances, there will be virtual celebrations throughout. Under such conditions, you can use these graphics to express love and shed some light into their lives.

To celebrate Diwali, start with wishing people using these messages, quotes and images.

Messages

May the festival of lights bring positivity into your lives and bless you with good fortune. Wishing you a very happy Diwali!

May this festive season be good for you bringing the best of health, happiness and success. Happy Diwali!

May the lights shed some light into your lives and your loves on this special day. Happy Diwali!

May the diyas light your homes with happiness and success. Shubh Diwali!

A very happy and prosperous Diwali to you and your family!

Quotes

Let this Diwali burn away all your sorrows and bring good times in your life. Happy Diwali

Channel the ray of light inside you and enlighten your surroundings with positivity and happiness. Happy Diwali

Let each diya bring a glow on your face of your happiness and enlighten your soul. Happy Diwali

Wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring your loved ones closer to share happiness and spread love.

May Goddess Laxmi bless you with good fortune and wealth this Diwali. Shubh Deepawali to you and your family.

Images

