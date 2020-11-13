Diwali 2020: Wishes, greetings and WhatsApp status to wish on the festival of lights

Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14. Send these beautiful greetings, quotes and WhatsApp status to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Diwali.

Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals of India that is celebrated on a grand scale across the nation. It is the festival of lights, joy, happiness and foods. We meet our loved ones during Diwali and spend some quality and memorable time together.

This year will be different for people due to the global pandemic and they may not be able to meet their friends and family. But they can still send love from far away with these thoughtful wishes and greetings on Diwali.

Diwali 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Messages and WhatsApp status for the festival of lights:

1. May prosperity, happiness and joy fill your heart this Diwali and you enjoy thoroughly with your loved ones in this festival of lights. Happy Diwali!

2. May all of your life be illuminated with new hope, prosperity and happiness. Happy Diwali.

3. Let each diya of Diwali brighten up your life with all happiness and joy. Have a very happy Diwali.

4. May this Diwali demolish all the sorrows, pain and tension of your life and enlighten you with a new happy beginning. Happy Diwali 2020!

5. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali. May all your wishes come true and you be blessed with good luck, wealth and health.

6. May this Diwali bring inner peace, joy, happiness and compassion for you. Have a great year ahead. Happy Diwali!

7. Let the festival of lights bring happiness and prosperity in your life. Have a very happy and safe Diwali.

8. May your life be as colourful as the rangoli and illuminating as the lights of diyas. Happy Diwali 2020!

9. May you be blessed always with all happiness, wealth, health and peace. Happy Diwali to you and your family.

10. May this Diwali fill your home with peace, laughter and happiness and the new year bring all joy in your life. Happy Diwali! Also Read: THESE are the 5 ways to spend quality time with family this Diwali

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×