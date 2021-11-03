Diwali 2021: 4 Super simple Rangoli ideas

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year. On this day, people decorate their homes with lights and diyas. They clean their abode to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their house and pray to the Goddess for wealth and prosperity. Another quintessential aspect of Diwali preparation is creating colourful and beautiful rangolis.

Rangoli is basically made by creating intricate patterns and designs with beautiful colours. So take inspiration from these bright and simple rangoli designs to make your home ready for Diwali. Here are some rangoli designs.

Here’s a traditional floral design that you can make to decorate your main entrance and to attract positivity and embrace traditionalism with open arms.

If you are someone who is new to the art of rangoli making, then here is an easy-to-make rangoli design that can be made by even a beginner!

This design is for those who love intricate details and want to go all out in their Diwali prep!

Ditch the traditional floral design for something that is as quirky, trendy and unique as this rangoli design given below.

Check out this super creative rangoli design that you can make at home. You can amp up your rangoli making game by using as many colours as possible.

